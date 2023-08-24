Calvin takes you through everything you need to know in round 24

Sam Docherty in the rooms after the R22 match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THOSE still alive in Fantasy Finals… it's Grand Final week and for the last time in 2023, teams have dropped.

The biggest news to hit Fantasy coaches is that Carlton's Sam Docherty (DEF, $867,000) will be missing for his clash against GWS on Sunday night. Docherty has been great this season but injuries have taken their toll. The good news is, at his price we do have multiple options that you could be considering.

Good luck this week to those chasing a league premiership and to the top players chasing the car, a hat, a top 1000 or even a personal best season.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Rory Laird (MID, $963,000) – Laird loves playing the Eagles and has scored 124, 127, 122, 122 and 127 in his past five games against them. He's in hot form scoring 118 and 126 in his past two this year.

Zak Butters (MID/FWD, $873,000) – Butters has regained his form and has now averaged 121 over his past three games. He returns home where he meets a team that has been giving up plenty.

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $805,000) – With an average of 107 in his past six games, Flanders could be the final piece of the puzzle you are looking for. Expect another 100-plus against the Kangaroos.

Harry Sheezel (DEF/FWD, $801,000) – Ok… you might have traded him out. However, swallow your pride and get Sheezel back in. He has a great match-up and is coming off scores of 129 and 110.

Where does Finn go?

Finn Maginness is a dangerous tagger. Last week, he shut down Clayton Oliver to just 66 and throughout the year he has done the same to other stars like Nick Daicos (37pts) and Josh Kelly (30pts).

This week we might be adding Caleb Serong or Andrew Brayshaw to his list of victims.

Serong has had a breakout season that has seen him average 108 across 21 games. He has been sensational in recent weeks and this alone might attract the attention of Maginness. Or will it be his partner in crime? Earlier this year Brayshaw dominated Hawthorn with 157 points, 34 disposals and two goals. Proving this wasn't a fluke, he even had 141 against them last year. In both of those games … Maginness didn't play.

So who will it be?

Finn Maginness tags Clayton Oliver during the R23 match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG on August 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Live teams show

Most traded in

Taylor Walker (FWD, $704,000)

Tom Green (MID, $910,000)

Rory Laird (MID, $963,000)

Nic Newman (DEF, $943,000)

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $805,000)

Who wants to chase Taylor Walker (FWD, $704,000) hoping he can score 166 again like he did when he played the Eagles in round 13? There is no better time that the final round of the year to throw a "Hail Mary" hoping it lands perfectly.

Tom Green (MID, $910,000) is also a wanted man this week after scoring 120, 118 and 141 since returning from injury. He scored 110 against the Blues earlier this year and in the final game of the round… he will be coming home strong.

Taylor Walker celebrates a goal during the round 23 match between Adelaide and Sydney on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Jack Ziebell (DEF/FWD, $653,000)

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $871,000)

Jack Macrae (MID/FWD, $694,000)

Luke Nankervis (MID/FWD, $368,000)

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $795,000)

Unfortunately, the Jack Ziebell (DEF/FWD, $653,000) experiment didn't pay off like some had hoped and the same can be said for Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $795,000) who only managed 83 last week. Jackson is up against the Hawks, a match-up that has proven to be very difficult for many ruckman this year.

Jack Ziebell with daughter Pippa after his final match during the R23 clash between North Melbourne and Richmond at the MCG on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. For the last time this year, here are my best captains options for you to consider.

No.1 – Marcus Bontempelli v Geelong @ GMHBA, SAT 7:25pm AEST

Bontempelli has now averaged 125 in his past 10 games with scores of 140, 102 and 151 in his past three. Last week against Geelong, St Kilda had six players score triple figures, so expect Bontempelli to be huge again.

No.2 – Tim English v Geelong @ GMHBA, SAT 7:25pm AEST

Over the past four weeks, English has dominated, scoring 146, 96, 131 and 153. This week, he will take on Geelong … but it does have Rhys Stanley back, who will ruck alongside Neale and the rookie Toby Conway.

Tim English in action during the R23 match between Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on August 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

No.3 – Rory Laird v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, SAT 7:40pm AEST

Laird scored 124 against the Eagles earlier this year, and as we know, no team in the League give up more points than West Coast. Laird meets them in great form scoring 118 and 126 in his past two games.

No.4 – Jordan Dawson v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, SAT 7:40pm AEST

Last week, the Bulldogs had three players score over 140 against the Eagles. The points will be there, but will Dawson be able to cash in? His form has been down averaging just 95 in his past three games. Surely he bounces back here?

No.5 – Clayton Oliver v Sydney @ the SCG, SUN 3:20pm AEST

There will be no tag this week that held Oliver to 66 in round 23. Oliver has a great record against the Swans, a team he scored 111 against in round three. He even had 126 and 102 against them last year and will be out to prove a point on Sunday afternoon.

