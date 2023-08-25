Nathan Schmook assesses the areas in which the Dockers can improve next year

FREMANTLE'S fall from semi-finalist to also-ran in 2023 has shone a light on the key areas that must be improved if the team is to move from being a young and talented group with potential to a consistent finalist under Justin Longmuir.

The second half of 2023 in particular, which has seen the Dockers go 3-8 after entering the mid-season bye with momentum, has provided many lessons that should shape the coming pre-season.

With young stars on every line – highlighted by their dominance of the AFL Players Association's 22Under22 team – there are opportunities everywhere for the Dockers to grow and bounce back hard next year.

Polish and conversion in attack

The big difference between Freo and top-four teams when they have played them in the second half of the season has been connecting with their forwards and taking opportunities.

The team's goal per inside 50 percentage dropped from No.6 in the AFL in the opening 11 rounds to No.12 after the bye, while shot at goal accuracy became a significant issue, sliding from No.3 to No.17.

The Dockers led the AFL for set shot accuracy early in the year but again dipped after the break and were back with the pack at No.9 from rounds 13-23.

"If you want to look at a basic stat, we kicked 5.6 from set shots. I think they kicked 8.2. That's the game," Longmuir said after the Port Adelaide loss.

Making more of their inside 50s was an issue all season, according to Longmuir, with the team making the wrong decision with the crucial last kick into attack too often.

Adding size in the midfield

The most dynamic looks the Dockers have had in the midfield this season were when Luke Jackson was at ground level earlier in the season and then the past month with Hayden Young.

It will likely prompt a lot of thought over the off-season from the coaching team about how the onball group can best operate after ranking No.17 in 2023 for groundball gets differential (-6.9) and No.16 for contested possession differential (-4.0).

Longmuir has been a big fan of Jackson as a midfielder this season, noting after the Melbourne win in round 11: "For his size, he's a great ground-level player".

Finding opportunities later in the season has been harder given Sean Darcy's season-ending injury, but it's an opportunity to improve the midfield in 2024.

Likewise Young, whose ability to win large amounts of contested ball and clearances has been a feature of his past month, which has included some accountable roles.

Rediscovering forward pressure

Part of the Dockers' identity in 2022 was relentless forward pressure and an ability to lock the ball in the forward half. It remained a strength in the first half of this season as well before falling away dramatically.

Between rounds 1-11, the Dockers ranked No.2 in the AFL for forward 50 tackles (12.5) and No.5 for forward 50 pressure rating (171). These rankings slipped to No.17 and No.14 respectively after the bye.

They have only Lachie Schultz ranked inside the top 40 players in the AFL for forward 50 pressure points, with the dual Glendinning-Allan medallist ranked No.7 in the League.

The Dockers' inability to connect with their forwards consistently and set up to defend their front half could have played a role in this, but it is clearly an area that needs to improve.

With small forwards Sam Switkowski and Michael Walters previously regarded as pressure leaders, the Dockers should be able to rediscover this part of their identity in 2024.

Defending the fortress

The Dockers won just five of their 12 home games this season at Optus Stadium, compared to eight of 12 during last year's home and away rounds and seven from 11 in 2021.

Longmuir said the Dockers had struggled to defend their home ground this season, conceding an average score of 90 in their seven home losses and 76.3 overall from their 12 home games.

Across the entire 2022 season, the Dockers ranked No.2 for points against, but that slipped to No.11 in 2023 with their ability to both score from and defend turnovers becoming a weakness in the second half of the season.

The team ranked No.14 across the season for points from turnover differential (-8.4), with its struggles at the contest leaving it at a disadvantage with field position and being able to capitalise on turnovers.

Supporting their talented tall forwards

Depending on the role Jackson plays in 2024, the Dockers may have work to do in providing support for young pair Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy, who are the long-term future of the forward line.

Matt Taberner could be the solution when he returns from a long-term back injury next season, but finding a balance with the talls that allows sharpshooter Amiss to shine will be the challenge.

The return of ruckman Darcy will also allow Treacy to be released from part-time ruck duties, which have taken him away from the forward line at stages in the second half of the season and left more pressure on Amiss.

Two significant wins in the later rounds this season have been the form of medium forward Sam Sturt and the promising debut of energetic 186cm goalkicker Tom Emmett. Both could have roles to play in an improved forward setup next season.

Locking down the wings

For the second straight season, the Dockers are at risk of losing a wingman after they have produced career-best football in the role, with Liam Henry yet to commit for 2024.

It's been a difficult role for the Dockers to find any consistency in after Blake Acres' departure last year, with the hard-running Nathan O'Driscoll perhaps best placed to make one wing his own in 2024.

James Aish (59.3 per cent wing in 2023) has previously been a constant, while young midfielders Neil Erasmus (59.2) and Matthew Johnson (46.7) are options, albeit both are better suited to inside roles.

How the Dockers manage this position in 2024 will be important, particularly if Henry leaves. On their side is a clear ability for Longmuir to develop players in the position under his system, given the success of Acres and Henry in the past two years.