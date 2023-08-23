Justin Longmuir predicts a strong return to form for Matt Taberner next season, as the Dockers await a decision on Liam Henry's future

Liam Henry looks on during the R21 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium on August 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir has backed injury-prone duo Matt Taberner and Nat Fyfe to play key roles next year, as the "frustrating" wait on Liam Henry's future continues to drag on.

The Dockers reached the semi-finals last season, but Longmuir concedes his team has taken a step back this year after tumbling to 14th with a 9-13 record.

Longmuir is confident he has the core group of players needed to bring the club its maiden premiership, but it appears increasingly unlikely Henry will remain a part of that mission.

Fremantle has tabled a contract extension for the 21-year-old, but the in-form winger is yet to make his intentions known.

"The ball's in his court. We're awaiting a decision from him," Longmuir told reporters on Wednesday.

"I haven't given him a timeline. These things usually come post season.

"Belly (Fremantle football boss Peter Bell) has been on record saying the longer these things go, the more likely they don't go our way.

"It's frustrating. But in the end, we've given Liam a lot of opportunity and tried to develop him the best we can to get him to this point where he's playing consistent AFL footy.

"He's been at the club for a long time now - since he was 13. It would be disappointing if he goes, because this is the best place for his career and for him to continue to develop."

Liam Henry in action during the R23 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on August 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Taberner managed just four games this season before undergoing back surgery.

In his absence, Jye Amiss, Josh Treacy, Luke Jackson and Sam Sturt have played important roles in attack.

Taberner is now 30 and has struggled to avoid injury for most of his career, but Longmuir is backing the 198cm spearhead to play a key role alongside the developing Amiss next year.

"I've got no doubt Tabs can get back to his best footy once he puts his injuries behind him," Longmuir said.

"The second half of the year, we would have loved to have had Tabs available, because he would draw the best defender.

"It takes a little bit of pressure off Jye, and gives us more structure ahead of the ball when JT (Treacy) goes into the ruck.

"Tabs is an important player for us going forward."

Matt Taberner kicks the ball during the R2 match between Fremantle and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on March 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fyfe spent the pre-season training as a forward, but the experiment didn't last long.

Two serious foot injuries restricted Fyfe to just nine games in 2023, and Longmuir said the two-time Brownlow medallist will return to his customary midfield role next year, if his body can handle the rigours.

"The plan is to get him more midfield time in the pre-season and see how his body holds up to that," Longmuir said.

Fremantle rounds out its season against Hawthorn at the MCG on Saturday.