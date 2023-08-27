Charlie Curnow celebrates kicking a goal during round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CHARLIE Curnow has become just the second Carlton player to win two Coleman Medals, wasting no time in getting the two goals he needed against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday to top the goalkickers list for another year.

Taylor Walker's nine-goal haul against West Coast on Saturday had lifted the Adelaide veteran into top spot, moving him one goal clear of Curnow.

But the Blues spearhead drew level with a mark and goal in the first quarter against the Giants before adding another just minutes later, much to the delight of his teammates and a raucous home crowd.

Learn More 00:55

He moved to 77 goals for the season with three quarters to play, with Walker on 76 and North Melbourne's Nick Larkey finishing in third with 71 goals.

Curnow's cause was helped by the pre-game withdrawal of key GWS backman Sam Taylor, who is missing the game at Marvel Stadium due to an ankle injury.

Curnow joins Brendan Fevola (2006 and 2009) as the only Carlton players to win the medal twice, with Curnow the first Blue to win the award in consecutive years.

Charlie Curnow celebrates kicking a goal during round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast's Josh Kennedy (2015 and 2016) was the last man to kick the most goals in the competition in back-to-back years.

It's the third year in a row that the leading goalkicker in the competition has come from the Blues after Harry McKay won the medal in 2021 before Curnow's double triumph. It's the first time since Gary Ablett's trio of wins in 1992, 1993 and 1994 that the Coleman winner has come from the same club in three consecutive years.

Curnow is the 28th man to win the Coleman multiple times and the 19th to win it in consecutive years.

More to come

Charlie Curnow celebrates kicking a goal during round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most goals, 2023 home-and-away season

Charlie Curnow - 77*

Taylor Walker - 76

Nick Larkey - 71

Toby Greene - 56*

Oscar Allen - 53

Charlie Cameron - 53

Jeremy Cameron - 53

Joe Daniher - 51

Kyle Langford - 51