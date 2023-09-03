We take a look at the finals experience, plus more, of this year's top eight

Patrick Cripps leads Carlton onto the field during a clash against Hawthorn in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will need to overcome being this year's most inexperienced finals team if it is to challenge for the premiership.

It comes as no surprise that the Blues, back in September for the first time since 2013, have the fewest number of players with finals experience on their list of any of the remaining eight teams.

Only eight players on Carlton's list have finals experience and just one – the retiring Ed Curnow – featured in a September campaign for the Blues.

To add to that, their most experienced finals campaigner is a player who has missed the entire 2023 season, former Giant Zac Williams.

The other Blues players who have tasted finals action at other clubs are George Hewett, Nic Newman, Mitch McGovern, Blake Acres, Adam Saad and Lewis Young.

St Kilda is the next least experienced with 19 players who have played finals, while Brisbane tops the list with 32 after reaching September in five straight years.

Minor premier Collingwood has the two players with the most finals experience of those remaining with Scott Pendlebury (28) and Steele Sidebottom (23).

The Lions will be eager to get three-time premiership Hawk Jack Gunston back from his knee injury during the finals series.

Gunston's 35 goals are the most of any player on a list for one of the finalists this year, although teammate Charlie Cameron (34) is close behind, with both averaging more than two goals per game in September.

While Lance Franklin has kicked an incredible 74 finals goals, the Sydney superstar retired effective immediately in July.

Most finals games: Scott Pendlebury (28)

Players with finals experience: 28

Most finals goals: Jordan De Goey (17)

Players with finals goals: 22

Most finals wins: Scott Pendlebury (14)

Players with finals wins: 27

Scott Pendlebury runs with the ball under pressure from Lachie Neale during Collingwood's clash against Brisbane in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Most finals games: Charlie Cameron and Lachie Neale (16)

Players with finals experience: 32

Most finals goals: Jack Gunston (35)

Players with finals goals: 22

Most finals wins: Jack Gunston (9)

Players with finals wins: 29

Jack Gunston kicks the ball during Brisbane's clash against West Coast in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Travis Boak (13)

Players with finals experience: 24

Most finals goals: Ollie Wines (10)

Players with finals goals: 14

Most finals wins: Travis Boak (7)

Players with finals wins: 23

Travis Boak handballs during round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Lachie Hunter and Ben Brown (12)

Players with finals experience: 28

Most finals goals: Bayley Fritsch (17)

Players with finals goals: 22

Most finals wins: Lachie Hunter and Ben Brown (7)

Players with finals wins: 28

Most finals games: Zac Williams (11)

Players with finals experience: 8

Most finals goals: Mitch McGovern (3)

Players with finals goals: 4

Most finals wins: Zac Williams (6)

Players with finals wins: 7

Mitch McGovern in action during the round one, 2023 match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Brad Hill (14)

Players with finals experience: 19

Most finals goals: Brad Hill (10)

Players with finals goals: 10

Most finals wins: Brad Hill (10)

Players with finals wins: 18

Brad Hill handballs during St Kilda's clash against Brisbane in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most finals games: Callan Ward (15)

Players with finals experience: 21

Most finals goals: Toby Greene (20)

Players with finals goals: 12

Most finals wins: Nick Haynes and Josh Kelly (7)

Players with finals wins: 19

Toby Greene celebrates a goal during the round 24 match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos



Most finals games: Luke Parker (22)

Players with finals experience: 28

Most finals goals: Tom Papley (21)

Players with finals goals: 18

Most finals wins: Luke Parker (12)

Players with finals wins: 24

*Lance Franklin has been excluded from this list after his retirement, which was effective immediately

Luke Parker in action during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Players with finals experience Brisbane 32 Collingwood, Melbourne, Sydney 28 Port Adelaide 24 Greater Western Sydney 21 St Kilda 19 Carlton 8

Most finals games from clubs in 2023 finals Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood) 28 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood) 23 Luke Parker (Sydney) 22 Dane Rampe (Sydney) 19 Charlie Cameron (Brisbane) 16 Jake Lloyd (Sydney) 16 Lachie Neale (Brisbane) 16 Jack Gunston (Brisbane) 15 Callan Ward (GWS) 15