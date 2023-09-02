Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Caleb Poulter, Sam Day, Ash Johnson. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Sunday September 3, 3.15pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, Saturday September 2, 6.05pm AEST

Jarryd Lyons did all he could on return to Brisbane's line-up but it wasn't enough as the Lions fell to QClash rival Gold Coast in their qualifying final.

Lyons gathered 31 disposals and had 11 clearances in an excellent solo performance as he put his hand up for a recall to the senior side ahead of next weekend's AFL qualifying final against Port Adelaide.

Youngsters Kai Lohmann (two goals and 14 disposals) and Blake Coleman (two, 13) were also lively as tall Tom Fullarton added a major from 14 touches.

Nakia Cockatoo also added his name to the scoresheet.

Harry Sharp was the side's second-leading possession winner with 20, with Jaxon Prior (19), James Tunstill (17) and Rhys Mathieson (15) getting in on the action.

Ruckman Darcy Fort had 24 hitouts and 15 disposals, while Darcy Gardiner was quiet with seven touches.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Collingwood at DSV Stadium, Saturday September 2, 3pm AEST

Collingwood's season-ending 55-point elimination final loss to Williamstown has been compounded by an injury to forward Ash Johnson.

The 25-year-old, who has been in and out of the Magpies' senior side this season, suffered an arm injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Plenty of senior-listed players put their best foot forward as they look to crack into the top tier side for finals.

Midfielder Trent Bianco was prolific, finishing with game-highs of 26 disposals and 11 tackles, as well as eight marks and three clearances.

Defender Trey Ruscoe also found plenty of the footy, collecting 23 touches along with six marks and three tackles.

Forward Fin Macrae had 16 disposals, five tackles and three clearances, while Ed Allan led the way with six clearances to go with his 19 touches.

Ruck Aiden Begg (17 hitouts, six tackles) and defender Charlie Dean (14 disposals, seven marks) toiled hard.

Harvey Harrison (12 disposals, three tackles), Oscar Steene (four hitouts, nine disposals), Nathan Kreuger (six disposals, four marks), Tom Wilson (10, four clearances) and Joe Richards (seven, five tackles) had quieter days.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v Peel at Leederville Oval, Saturday September 2, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder recorded a thrilling come-from-behind 10-point win over Subiaco to advance to the semi-final next week.

Subiaco led by as much as 29 points, but the Thunder surged home to record the memorable win and set up a date with East Freo next week.

PEEL THROUGH TO A 2ND SEMI ⚡️



What a comeback, what a win!@WAFLOfficial | #foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/sFHMfPMni7 — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) September 2, 2023

Midfielder Will Brodie had a game-high 28 disposals and six tackles, while forward Josh Corbett was a focal point in attack, kicking two goals and finishing with five marks.

Travis Colyer (11 disposals) and Tom Emmett (10) each kicked one goal.

Ruckman Liam Reidy (23 hitouts, 14 touches), midfielder Nathan O'Driscoll (13 disposals) and Hugh Davies (seven tackles) toiled hard, while defenders Karl Worner (18 disposals), Nathan Wilson (13), Corey Wagner (five marks), and Joel Hamling (nine disposals) were solid down back.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, Saturday September 2, 6.05pm AEST

Sam Day and Chris Burgess combined for eight goals to lead a strong Gold Coast side to a 43-point win over Brisbane in their qualifying final.

The Suns, who topped the ladder after the home and away season, stormed out of the blocks with seven goals in the opening term and were never headed in a quality QClash.

Alex Sexton added three goals of his own, as did 2022 mid-season draft pick-up Oskar Faulkhead.

Fringe midfielder Charlie Constable was a constant threat with 32 disposals, 10 marks, three tackles and a major, while Jy Farrar (25) and James Tsitas (23) were also lively contributors.

Youngsters Alex Davies (19) and Hewago Oea (17) got plenty of the ball, alongside Elijah Hollands (16) and Jeremy Sharp (15 and a goal).

Mabior Chol returned to the VFL side with 12 touches and a goal, while ruckman Ned Moyle had 48 hitouts to go with his 12 disposals.

Other AFL-listed players included Connor Blakely (22), Caleb Graham (15), Joel Jeffrey (14), Bodhi Uwland (nine), Brodie McLaughlin (eight and a goal) and Sandy Brock (four).

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Box Hill at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday September 2, 2.05pm AEST

Box Hill went down by 20 points in its qualifying final against Werribee.

Max Ramsden dominated in the ruck with 34 hitouts along with three clearances and 14 disposals.

Midfielder Ned Long was in everything and finished with five tackles and four clearances to go with his 19 touches.

Youngster Henry Hustwaite had game-highs of 10 tackles and six clearances, while forward Jacob Koschitzke had five marks, four clearances and a goal, and midfielder Lachlan Bramble had 17 touches and four clearances.

The Hawks are hanging in!



Koschitzke goes solo from the boundary throw-in 🤯



If you can't attend, watch the Smithy's VFL Finals Series live and free on https://t.co/vYsGyBP3z6 and the AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/PP5CbxsowZ — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) September 2, 2023

Key forward Brandon Ryan top-scored with two majors and had five marks, while defender Jai Serong took five marks and had 11 touches.

Emerson Jeka (16 disposals, eight marks), Denver Grainger-Barras (nine, six), Josh Morris (nine disposals) and Fergus Greene (four) were also among the action.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Casey Demons at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday September 2, 12pm AEST

Casey's premiership defence is over after a 79-point thumping at the hands of Footscray in their elimination final.

With the Demons resting a number of players in preparation for the AFL side's showdown against Collingwood next Thursday night, they were no match for a near full-strength Dogs team in the 22.16 (148) to 10.9 (69) result.

Midfielder James Harmes (24 disposals) was the only senior regular to play on Saturday, with the likes of Brodie Grundy, Charlie Spargo, Josh Schache, James Jordon, Tom McDonald, Taj Woewodin and Luke Dunstan among the Demons unable to take the field.

Youngster Andy Moniz-Wakefield (14 disposals and two goals) was one of his team's better players, while Deakyn Smith (13 and eight marks) and ruckman Will Verrall (10 and 12 hitouts) tried hard.

Jed Adams and Kye Turner had eight touches each.

Textbook crumbing from Andy Moniz-Wakefield 📝



If you can't attend, watch the Smithy's VFL Finals Series live and free on https://t.co/vYsGyBP3z6 and the AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/HTVqzVQDm6 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) September 2, 2023

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in Wildcard Round

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Sunday September 3, 12.15pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in Wildcard Round

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for WAFL finals

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Casey Demons at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday September 2, 12pm AEST

Footscray extended its winning streak to 11 matches after sinking reigning premier Casey by 79 points in their elimination final.

With 18 senior-listed Bulldogs eligible to play, Footscray was far too strong in the 22.16 (148) to 10.9 (69) result.

There were plenty of Dogs to get their names on the scoresheet, with Caleb Poulter and Riley Garcia booting three goals apiece from 26 disposals.

Buku Khamis also kicked three majors and had 10 hitouts, with first-year player Charlie Clarke notching three goals as well.

Son of a gun Rhylee West notched up 20 disposals and two goals.

Ruckman Jordon Sweet had a massive 42 hitouts for the day, to go along with 19 disposals, five tackles and a goal, while Hayden Crozier (28), Toby McLean (25) and Robbie McComb (21) were also busy.

Jedd Busslinger had 19 touches, Tim O'Brien 16, and Ryan Gardner and Luke Cleary had 14 each.