FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

After winning in last week's Wildcard Round to keep their flag hopes alive, Casey Demons and Collingwood will both face elimination finals on Saturday against Footscray and Williamstown, respectively. Also on Saturday, Werribee and Box Hill meet in an epic qualifying final between the second- and third-ranked sides, while top-placed Gold Coast takes on Brisbane in a blockbuster QClash.

SANFL

Central District will play its first final since 2017 when it takes on Port Adelaide in a crunch elimination battle to open the SANFL finals series on Sunday. Later in the afternoon, Sturt and Adelaide meet in a qualifying final, with the winner to take on minor premier Glenelg in a semi-final the following week.

WAFL

Finals action in the WAFL begins on Saturday when second-placed Subiaco takes on third-placed Peel Thunder in a qualifying final at Leederville Oval for the right to face minor premier East Fremantle next weekend. On Sunday at the same venue, East Perth hosts Claremont in a do-or-die elimination final. Both games start at 2.10pm AWST.

Smithy's VFL fixture, Finals Week One

Saturday, September 2

Footscray v Casey, Box Hill City Oval, 12pm AEST

Werribee v Box Hill, Avalon Airport Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Collingwood, DSV Stadium, 3pm AEST

Gold Coast v Brisbane, Heritage Bank Stadium, 6.05pm AEST

SANFL fixture, Finals Week One

Sunday, September 3

Central District v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 12.15pm ACST

Sturt v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 3.15pm ACST

WAFL fixture, Finals Week One

Saturday, September 2

Subiaco v Peel Thunder, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday, September 3

East Perth v Claremont, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST



