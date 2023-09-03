IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Patrick Cripps is 28 and has never played a final. On Friday, he'll get his chance
- 'Far from ideal': The Giant still awaiting his Tribunal fate
- Nick Daicos out of Pies-Demons qualifying final
- 'The Bayley Fritsch concern is real': Dees covering all injury bases
- All the news and action wrapped up from a huge AFLW R1
