Patrick Cripps fends off Josh Daicos in Carlton's clash with Collingwood in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Patrick Cripps is 28 and has never played a final. On Friday, he'll get his chance

- 'Far from ideal': The Giant still awaiting his Tribunal fate

- Nick Daicos out of Pies-Demons qualifying final

- 'The Bayley Fritsch concern is real': Dees covering all injury bases

- All the news and action wrapped up from a huge AFLW R1

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.