Geelong's Sam Simpson, Cooper Whyte and Osca Riccardi have been informed they will not be offered contracts for next season

Sam Simpson celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong Cats and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has delisted 2020 Grand Final player Sam Simpson as well young duo Cooper Whyte and Osca Riccardi.

Simpson played three finals for the Cats in 2020, including the loss to Richmond in the Grand Final, and managed six games this year having joined the club in 2017.

Whyte, drafted in 2021, played his only senior game as the sub against Carlton in round two this year while Riccardi, the son of former Cat Peter, didn't play a senior game after being drafted last year.

Osca Riccardi celebrates a goal during Geelong's VFL win over Frankston in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The delistings follows that of midfielder Sam Menegola as well as the retirements of Isaac Smith and Jon Ceglar.

"All three players have been great teammates who are well respected and have lived the Geelong values during their time at the Club," Geelong list boss Andrew Mackie said.

"We thank Sam, Cooper, and Osca for their efforts over their time at Geelong and wish them every success in the future. The Club will continue to support them on and off the field."