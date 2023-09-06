Sam Power joins Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Gettable.

WESTERN Bulldogs list and recruiting manager Sam Power is on Gettable this week.

Power analyses the state of the club's list after missing finals this season, discusses how the Dogs handled suggestions Bailey Smith was open to a trade, and when it plans to open contract talks with star duo Tim English and Aaron Naughton.

Learn More 32:48

He also discusses the club's draft plans, how it hopes to maximise its two first-round selections, where he expects a bid to fall on father-son gun Jordan Croft, and whether the Dogs can trade up for Gold Coast's pick No.4.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also drop a series of trade and draft updates, including news on a Carlton free agent, an exciting Adelaide forward who is mulling a trade, and an uncontracted St Kilda star.

