Josh Kelly celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's elimination final against St Kilda on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney gun Josh Kelly and Brisbane midfielder Hugh McCluggage have earned perfect 10s for their finals performances.

Kelly starred to help the Giants past St Kilda in their elimination final at the MCG on Saturday.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE LEADERBOARD

He had 27 disposals, seven clearances and kicked two goals in the Giants' 24-point victory, earning 10 votes from the coaches in the Gary Ayres Award.

McCluggage impressed as the Lions beat Port Adelaide in their qualifying final at the Gabba, earning the other 10-vote game.

The midfielder had 26 touches, nine clearances and kicked a major to guide the Lions into a home preliminary final.

Blake Acres took home nine votes for his performance in Carlton's win over Sydney, while Max Gawn earned eight in Melbourne's defeat to Collingwood.

17:12

AAA: Dees have been 'worked out', brutal Blues, a 'mental disintegration'

Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.

Grand Final votes will receive a 1.5 times loading.

Collingwood v Melbourne

8 Max Gawn (MELB)
6 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)
6 Jack Crisp (COLL)
4 Bobby Hill (COLL)
3 Christian Petracca (MELB)
2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
1 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:59

    Lightning strikes twice as Bobby bags quick double

    Collingwood gets off to a flyer as Bobby Hill lands the first two goals of the game

    AFL
  • 01:54

    'G rocked as Brayshaw gets KO'd in Maynard collision

    Massive blow for Melbourne as Angus Brayshaw is stretchered off the field after this fiery incident with Brayden Maynard

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Further fireworks as young Dee collects McStay with elbow

    Melbourne youngster Jacob van Rooyen may come under fire after catching Daniel McStay high in this incident

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Sparrow salutes after much-needed major floats through

    Melbourne's Tom Sparrow tries to lift his side with this crafty effort in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:57

    McStay making his mark with towering third term

    Collingwood recruit Daniel McStay steps up after half-time with a pair of gems

    AFL
  • 00:36

    De Goey dips into bag of tricks for stunning kick

    Jordan De Goey unleashes a mesmerising effort to keep the Pies rolling

    AFL
  • 00:32

    McDonald dances way through as Demons start charge

    Tom McDonald keeps his side's hopes alive in the final term with this clever major

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Fritsch finds something late to set up grandstand finish

    Bayley Fritsch does brilliantly to outmark Darcy Moore and dribble one through after some superb work from Christian Petracca

    AFL
  • 02:53

    Last two mins: Dees fall to Pies despite final-quarter surge

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Melbourne in the first qualifying final

    AFL
  • 08:21

    Highlights: Collingwood v Melbourne

    The Magpies and Demons clash in the first qualifying final

    AFL
  • 02:44

    Thrills and Hill: Bobby brings out brutal best

    Collingwood gets full bang for buck as recruit Bobby Hill produces a stunning performance in the first qualifying final

    AFL
  • 10:06

    Full post-match, Qualifying Finals: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after the qualifying match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 05:18

    Full post-match, Qualifying Final: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after the Qualifying Final match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 14:54

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Demons clash in the first qualifying final

    AFL

Carlton v Sydney

9 Blake Acres (CARL)
8 Sam Walsh (CARL)
5 Tom McCartin (SYD)
4 Matthew Cottrell (CARL)
2 Errol Gulden (SYD)
1 Adam Cerra (CARL)
1 Adam Saad (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:30

    Docherty snaps truly in inspiring start for Carlton

    Sam Docherty opens the scoring with a classy finish from 40m out

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Martin in hot water after collecting running Swan

    Jack Martin may have some questions to answer after this heavy contact on Nick Blakey

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Blues blushes after calamitous moments in front of goal

    Carlton delivers some wild plays in front of the sticks with a horror miss from Harry McKay almost bettered by his teammate

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Desperate effort from Carlton hard-nut results in crucial goal

    Matt Cottrell capitalises on a loose ball to create a small buffer in the elimination final

    AFL
  • 00:25

    Gulden's typical class provides Swans some spark

    Errol Gulden steers one home from 45m to give Sydney an optimal start to the second half

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Captain Cripps brings the noise with first finals goal

    A desperate tackle and set-shot finish by Patrick Cripps blows the lid off the MCG

    AFL
  • 01:46

    McKay subbed out after brutal collision leaves him very woozy

    Harry McKay will take no further part in the game after this heavy contest sees him taken off the ground in the hands of the trainers

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Acres never stops running and lifts 'G with dagger

    Carlton can turn its attention to the Demons as Blake Acres ices the game and ends Sydney's season

    AFL
  • 03:56

    Last two mins: Blues cling on to edge Swans in epic

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Carlton and Sydney in the first elimination final

    AFL
  • 08:44

    Highlights: Carlton v Sydney

    The Blues and Swans clash in the first elimination final

    AFL
  • 02:21

    Martin's mega moments get Blues over line

    Jack Martin delivers some clutch plays throughout the game to help his side advance another week

    AFL
  • 12:12

    Full post-match, EF: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after their elimination final against Carlton

    AFL
  • 11:40

    Full post-match, EF: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after their Elimination Final against Sydney

    AFL
  • 13:32

    Mini-Match: Carlton v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Swans clash in the first elimination final

    AFL

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney

10 Josh Kelly (GWS)
7 Tom Green (GWS)
4 Connor Idun (GWS)
3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
3 Lachie Ash (GWS)
2 Rowan Marshall (STK)
1 Brent Daniels (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:36

    Big Saints catch fire from first bounce

    Cooper Sharman sticks a brilliant contested grab and nails the opener after Rowan Marshall's terrific double play

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Toby gets off the chain and delivers Giant response

    Toby Greene finds space and finishes with class for GWS' first major

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Electrifying Riccardi bender surges GWS to early buffer

    Jake Riccardi drills a cracking banana in traffic to continue Greater Western Sydney's slick start

    AFL
  • 00:56

    King gets the 'G rocking with pair of massive moments

    Max King nails back-to-back goals in the second term to bring St Kilda back into the elimination final

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Kelly stuns all with insane boundary brilliance

    Josh Kelly threads the eye of the needle from distance in a trademark clutch moment

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Bedford's smooth-moving curler a Giant reason to smile

    Toby Bedford nails a cool running snap to extend Greater Western Sydney's big third-term margin

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Saints' big-time siren special brings huge belief

    Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera slots a clutch goal in traffic on the three-quarter-time siren to keep St Kilda in the contest

    AFL
  • 08:51

    Highlights: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in the second elimination final

    AFL
  • 09:15

    Full post-match, EF: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after their Elimination Final against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:25

    Full post-match, EF: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after their Elimination Final against GWS

    AFL
  • 02:18

    Kelly stays cool in the finals fire to keep Giant wave rolling

    Josh Kelly puts on a clutch display of class in the second elimination final to help GWS advance to next week

    AFL
  • 14:57

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Giants clash in the second elimination final

    AFL

Brisbane v Port Adelaide

10 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
7 Joe Daniher (BL)
4 Cameron Rayner (BL)
3 Josh Dunkley (BL)
3 Jaspa Fletcher (BL)
2 Darcy Wilmot (BL)
1 Connor Rozee (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Blistering Bailey leaves Power for dust

    Zac Bailey shows off his explosiveness with this sensational goal to open his side's account

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Butters and Zorko collide in fiery exchange

    Dayne Zorko is left on the ground sore after Zak Butters remonstrates following a heated marking contest

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Lethal Lord breaks through for Power

    Ollie Lord delivers this superb finish late in the opening term to give his side their first major of the night

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Booming Rayner lets rip from long range

    Cam Rayner gives his side an instant reply with this brutal kick from beyond the arc

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Epic Rozee bomb sparks Power to life

    Connor Rozee only needs one step to nail this ripping goal to give his side the lead

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Country Charlie has Gabba rocking

    Charlie Cameron snags two goals in quick succession which gets the Gabba faithful up on their feet

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Dynamic double edges Lions closer to prelim

    Back-to-back goals from Eric Hipwood and Joe Daniher gives their side a near match-winning lead heading into the final term

    AFL
  • 01:55

    The Joe show lives up to hype with five

    Joe Daniher plays a starring role in the Lions' road to the prelim with a host of strong marks to go alongside five goals

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Highlights: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    The Lions and Power clash in the second qualifying final

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Full post-match, QF: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 06:43

    Full post-match, QF: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after their Qualifying Final against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 14:54

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Power clash in the second qualifying final

    AFL

Leaderboard

10 Josh Kelly (GWS)
10 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
9 Blake Acres (CARL)
8 Max Gawn (MELB)
8 Sam Walsh (CARL)
7 Joe Daniher (BL)
7 Tom Green (GWS)
6 Jack Crisp (COLL)
6 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)
5 Tom McCartin (SYD)
4 Matthew Cottrell (CARL)
4 Bobby Hill (COLL)
4 Connor Idun (GWS)
4 Cameron Rayner (BL)
3 Lachie Ash (GWS)
3 Josh Dunkley (BL)
3 Jaspa Fletcher (BL)
3 Christian Petracca (MELB)
3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
2 Errol Gulden (SYD)
2 Rowan Marshall (STK)
2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
2 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)
2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)
2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)
2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)
2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)
2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)
2022 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)