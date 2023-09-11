Who impressed the coaches in week one of finals?

Josh Kelly celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's elimination final against St Kilda on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney gun Josh Kelly and Brisbane midfielder Hugh McCluggage have earned perfect 10s for their finals performances.

Kelly starred to help the Giants past St Kilda in their elimination final at the MCG on Saturday.

He had 27 disposals, seven clearances and kicked two goals in the Giants' 24-point victory, earning 10 votes from the coaches in the Gary Ayres Award.

McCluggage impressed as the Lions beat Port Adelaide in their qualifying final at the Gabba, earning the other 10-vote game.

The midfielder had 26 touches, nine clearances and kicked a major to guide the Lions into a home preliminary final.

Blake Acres took home nine votes for his performance in Carlton's win over Sydney, while Max Gawn earned eight in Melbourne's defeat to Collingwood.

The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.

Grand Final votes will receive a 1.5 times loading.

Collingwood v Melbourne

8 Max Gawn (MELB)

6 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)

6 Jack Crisp (COLL)

4 Bobby Hill (COLL)

3 Christian Petracca (MELB)

2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

1 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

Carlton v Sydney

9 Blake Acres (CARL)

8 Sam Walsh (CARL)

5 Tom McCartin (SYD)

4 Matthew Cottrell (CARL)

2 Errol Gulden (SYD)

1 Adam Cerra (CARL)

1 Adam Saad (CARL)

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney

10 Josh Kelly (GWS)

7 Tom Green (GWS)

4 Connor Idun (GWS)

3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

3 Lachie Ash (GWS)

2 Rowan Marshall (STK)

1 Brent Daniels (GWS)

Brisbane v Port Adelaide

10 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

7 Joe Daniher (BL)

4 Cameron Rayner (BL)

3 Josh Dunkley (BL)

3 Jaspa Fletcher (BL)

2 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

1 Connor Rozee (PORT)

Leaderboard

10 Josh Kelly (GWS)

10 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

9 Blake Acres (CARL)

8 Max Gawn (MELB)

8 Sam Walsh (CARL)

7 Joe Daniher (BL)

7 Tom Green (GWS)

6 Jack Crisp (COLL)

6 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)

5 Tom McCartin (SYD)

4 Matthew Cottrell (CARL)

4 Bobby Hill (COLL)

4 Connor Idun (GWS)

4 Cameron Rayner (BL)

3 Lachie Ash (GWS)

3 Josh Dunkley (BL)

3 Jaspa Fletcher (BL)

3 Christian Petracca (MELB)

3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

2 Errol Gulden (SYD)

2 Rowan Marshall (STK)

2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

2 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

2022 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)