Alastair Clarkson will have a new-look team of assistants around him in 2024 following the departure of John Blakey and Gavin Brown

North Melbourne head of development Gavin Brown during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on July 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE CLEANOUT of assistants at North Melbourne has continued, with John Blakey and Gavin Brown the latest to depart the club.

Caretaker coach Brett Ratten announced earlier this month that he had decided to leave the Kangaroos to pursue other opportunities.

Ratten led the side for 10 games this year during a period in which head coach Alastair Clarkson stepped away to focus on his mental and physical health.

Brown and Blakey will join Ratten out the door in what the Kangaroos have labelled a mutual parting of ways.

In other changes in the coaching ranks on Monday, Shaun Grigg was released by Geelong to join Gold Coast as an assistant to Damien Hardwick, while the Western Bulldogs confirmed development coach Travis Varcoe would depart.

Blakey notched 224 games for North Melbourne and featured in the club's 1996 and 1999 premierships.

His coaching career took him to Brisbane and then to Sydney, where he spent 14 seasons working under former teammate John Longmire.

Blakey returned to Arden St ahead of the 2021 season as a senior assistant, a role he has held for the past three seasons.

John Blakey looks on during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Oval on May 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brown departs after 10 seasons, having first joined North Melbourne in November 2013 as senior development coach.

He was promoted to head of development in late 2019 - a role he has held across the past five seasons.

"After conversations with 'Blakes' and 'Browny', we have agreed to mutually part ways," North Melbourne's general manager of football Todd Viney said in a statement.

"These decisions are never taken lightly, but the time is right for all parties to move forward in new directions.

"Blakes and Browny have been outstanding contributors to our club and they leave as highly respected individuals. We wish them well as they look to take on new opportunities within the industry."

Learn More 17:12

As it stands, Leigh Adams, Brent Harvey, Emma Kearney, Tom Lynch and Jordan Russell remain on North's coaching staff.

The Kangaroos only narrowly avoided a third consecutive wooden spoon this year after pulling off an upset victory over Gold Coast in the final round.