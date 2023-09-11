Luke Foley has been delisted by the Eagles

Luke Foley kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has axed Luke Foley, with the defender told he won't be offered a contract for next year.

Foley, taken with pick No.31 in the 2018 AFL Draft, played 32 games for the Eagles, including nine this year.

But the 23-year-old has been delisted after another poor year for West Coast, which finished bottom of the ladder with a 3-20 win-loss record.

"Unfortunately, in this industry decisions are made on players' careers at about this time every year," general manager of football Gavin Bell said.

"We have just begun the process of making some tough calls and we have advised Luke that we do not see him as part of the future.

Luke Foley kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He has been a solid contributor in the last five years and has certainly created some strong relationships within the club. We wish Luke every success for whatever the future holds."

Foley is the first delisting at West Coast, which has seen veteran stars Shannon Hurn, Nic Naitanui and Luke Shuey retire.