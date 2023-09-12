Melbourne assistant Adem Yze and Richmond interim coach Andrew McQualters. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is getting to the business end of its coaching search, with Andrew McQualter and Adem Yze shaping as the leading contenders for the role.

The Tigers are understood to be reaching the final stages of their process to find the full-time successor for Damien Hardwick, who quit the club mid-season and has joined Gold Coast as its new head coach.

Essendon assistant Daniel Giansiracusa, Hawthorn assistant Chris Newman and Richmond assistant Xavier Clarke had also been on the Tigers' coaching shortlist but are understood to no longer be part of the process.

McQualter steered Richmond through the second half of the season as interim coach and showed his credentials, guiding the Tigers to seven wins from 13 games. He has been an assistant through Richmond's golden premiership run after arriving at the club at the end of 2014.

Yze decided on taking part in the coaching process through Melbourne's finals run, having been close to winning the Greater Western Sydney position last year and also being in the running for Essendon's senior coach job which was filled by Brad Scott.

Learn More 07:03

Richmond had interest in Port Adelaide assistant Josh Carr being part of the process, however, as AFL.com.au revealed last month, he chose to stick with the Power. Highly rated assistant pair Troy Chaplin (Melbourne) and Jaymie Graham (Fremantle) also did not take part in the process.

In announcing their panel to select the next Richmond coach, Tigers president John O'Rourke said the club was aiming for the coaching process to be completed by September with the industry view that an appointment is likely before the Grand Final.