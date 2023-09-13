Trevor Nisbett will remain in the role he has held for 25 years until West Coast finds a replacement

West Coast CEO Trevor Nisbett speaks to the Eagles' AFLW side on January 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has formally launched a search for its first new chief executive in 25 years after long-serving club boss Trevor Nisbett confirmed he would not seek an extension beyond the end of next season.

Nisbett, who has been the Eagles' CEO since 1999 and served the club for 34 years, will remain in his role during the search and a transition process as the Eagles assess both external and internal candidates.

The 66-year-old's exit will mark the end of an era for West Coast after a quarter of a century in charge, with Nisbett committing to doing everything he can to set his successor up to deliver future success.

"I have been speaking to the board for several months and we have agreed that the club needs to start the process of finding a new chief executive as I will not be seeking an extension to my current contract. I have also relayed the message to my staff this morning," Nisbett said.

"I want to assure our members that I will do everything I can to leave the club on the right track with the right foundations for the next phase of success. This will mean staying the course and heading back to the draft for a third successive year.

"I promise to do whatever I can to ensure the next CEO has the best start possible to deliver on the next phase, at which time I look forward to thanking my executive team, the staff, players, sponsors, members and fans for their commitment to our club, both past and present."

Chair Paul Fitzpatrick, who will address the media alongside Nisbett on Wednesday, said: "Trevor will remain as chief executive until his successor is in place and will assist in the transition. It is a daunting task to replace Trevor and we expect it will take some time to complete."

Trevor Nisbett mingles with other guests during the 2020 Brownlow Medal Count at Optus Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Perth. Picture: AFL Photos

Nisbett, who has been inducted into the Eagles' Hall of Fame and is a club and AFL life member, has been integral to West Coast's success, playing a role in all four premierships and establishing the club as a financial powerhouse.

As well as playing in 24 finals campaigns and seven Grand Finals during his time at the club, Nisbett highlighted its membership growth to more than 100,000, the establishment of the Waalitj Foundation, and the move to Optus Stadium and Mineral Resources Park training base as key achievements.

"No expansion club in the national competition has been as successful as the West Coast Eagles," Nisbett said.

"I have led the club during these successes, but also during those times that we have really struggled, when winning feels a long way away. As has occurred previously I remain confident we will rebound."

The Eagles' search for a new CEO comes off the back of the worst two seasons in the club's history, with a combined five wins from 45 games, heaping pressure on both Simpson and Nisbett this season.

While the club is now buckled in for a period of rebuilding, Fitzpatrick said Nisbett's legacy would be everlasting and his impact had been unmatched.

Josh Kennedy and Shannon Hurn with the premiership cup after the Eagles' 2018 Grand Final win over Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

Nisbett said he would be doing everything possible during his remaining time at the club to leave the Eagles with the right foundations for a successful future.

"There are 18 teams fighting for the premiership every year (and) you don’t win by just waiting your turn for success," Nisbett said.

"You win by making the right decisions in the times when you are down and rebuilding.

"I started my career at East Perth when I was a borderline league player. But I played with a great team, who were loyal and committed to each other. That sense of being part of a team and being committed to a team-first ethos has driven me my whole career."