Basketballer Joe Furphy has joined the Cats for the 2024 season

Joe Furphy after signing with Geelong. Geelong FC

GEELONG has added 203cm basketballer Joe Furphy as a Category B rookie on its list for next season.

Furphy played one game for the Northern Knights in 2018 before chasing a career in basketball.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Now 24, Furphy will return to football and join the Cats when pre-season training starts in November.

"Joe is a raw product who has some very exciting attributes. He has a big leap and other traits that we are keen to develop," Cats GM of Football Andrew Mackie said.

Learn More 30:25

"Basketball and Australian Football have a lot of transferrable skills and as a club, we are excited to see what Joe can do as part of our development program.

"With Joe already spending time in various different sporting environments, we feel he is well placed to take on the challenge of being an AFL player."