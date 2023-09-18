MELBOURNE will hold two picks inside the first 13 selections of the AFL Draft's first round after the Demons' early finals exit.
The Demons already had their No.5 pick (tied to Fremantle after the Luke Jackson trade) locked in but are now also cemented at pick 13 after their semi-final defeat to Carlton last Friday night.
>> CHECK OUT THE 2023 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER BELOW
The club also will hold picks 24 and 32 in the second round and have ruckman Brodie Grundy expected to request a trade to Sydney.
The Demons are one of a number of clubs seeking to trade for Gold Coast's pick No.4 with their hand of picks and points.
The Western Bulldogs have been viewed as the favourites for the Suns' pick given their hand of two first-rounders they can offer to Gold Coast, while Adelaide has also been among the other clubs interested in securing the selection.
Greater Western Sydney is the fourth club currently with two first-round picks ahead of the trade period, with the Giants holding Richmond's first-rounder (No.6 overall) and their own pick (currently No.15).
North Melbourne will have been barracking for Port Adelaide to drop out of the finals over the weekend, with the Kangaroos holding the Power's first-round pick courtesy of the Jason Horne-Francis deal last year.
It is now set at No.14, with the Roos also holding the No.2 pick.
INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER AFTER SEMI-FINALS
Round 1
1 West Coast
2 North Melbourne
3 Hawthorn
4 Gold Coast
5 Melbourne (via Fremantle)
6 GWS (via Richmond)
7 Geelong
8 Essendon
9 Adelaide
10 Western Bulldogs
11 Sydney
12 St Kilda
13 Melbourne
14 North Melbourne (via Port Adelaide)
15 GWS
16 Carlton
17 Western Bulldogs (via Brisbane)
18 Collingwood
Round 2
19 West Coast
20 Adelaide (via North Melbourne)
21 Fremantle (via North Melbourne compensation)
22 Sydney (via Hawthorn)
23 Adelaide (via Gold Coast)
24 Melbourne (via Fremantle)
25 Richmond
26 Brisbane (via Geelong)
27 Essendon
28 Gold Coast (via Adelaide)
29 Hawthorn (via Western Bulldogs)
30 Sydney
31 St Kilda
32 Melbourne
33 West Coast (via Port Adelaide)
34 Gold Coast (via GWS)
35 Collingwood (via Carlton)
36 Western Bulldogs (via Brisbane)
37 Port Adelaide (via Collingwood)
Round 3
38 West Coast
39 North Melbourne
40 Fremantle (via North Melbourne compo)
41 Sydney (via Hawthorn)
42 Gold Coast
43 Port Adelaide (via Fremantle)
44 Richmond
45 Brisbane (via Geelong)
46 Essendon
47 Gold Coast (via Adelaide)
48 Hawthorn (via Western Bulldogs)
49 Sydney
50 St Kilda
51 North Melbourne (via Melbourne)
52 West Coast (via Port Adelaide)
53 GWS
54 Fremantle (via Carlton)
55 Brisbane
56 Gold Coast (via Collingwood)
Round 4
57 West Coast
58 Fremantle (via North Melbourne)
59 North Melbourne (via Hawthorn)
60 Gold Coast
61 Brisbane (via Fremantle)
62 Richmond
63 Western Bulldogs (via Geelong)
64 Carlton (via Essendon)
65 Gold Coast (via Adelaide)
66 Western Bulldogs
67 Essendon (via Sydney)
68 Gold Coast (via St Kilda)
69 Western Bulldogs (via Melbourne)
70 Port Adelaide
71 GWS
72 Carlton
73 GWS (via Brisbane)
74 Collingwood