Melbourne's early finals exit has strengthened its draft hand as clubs eye off Gold Coast's No.4 pick

MELBOURNE will hold two picks inside the first 13 selections of the AFL Draft's first round after the Demons' early finals exit.

The Demons already had their No.5 pick (tied to Fremantle after the Luke Jackson trade) locked in but are now also cemented at pick 13 after their semi-final defeat to Carlton last Friday night.

The club also will hold picks 24 and 32 in the second round and have ruckman Brodie Grundy expected to request a trade to Sydney.

The Demons are one of a number of clubs seeking to trade for Gold Coast's pick No.4 with their hand of picks and points.

The Western Bulldogs have been viewed as the favourites for the Suns' pick given their hand of two first-rounders they can offer to Gold Coast, while Adelaide has also been among the other clubs interested in securing the selection.

Greater Western Sydney is the fourth club currently with two first-round picks ahead of the trade period, with the Giants holding Richmond's first-rounder (No.6 overall) and their own pick (currently No.15).

North Melbourne will have been barracking for Port Adelaide to drop out of the finals over the weekend, with the Kangaroos holding the Power's first-round pick courtesy of the Jason Horne-Francis deal last year.

It is now set at No.14, with the Roos also holding the No.2 pick.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER AFTER SEMI-FINALS

Round 1

1 West Coast

2 North Melbourne

3 Hawthorn

4 Gold Coast

5 Melbourne (via Fremantle)

6 GWS (via Richmond)

7 Geelong

8 Essendon

9 Adelaide

10 Western Bulldogs

11 Sydney

12 St Kilda

13 Melbourne

14 North Melbourne (via Port Adelaide)

15 GWS

16 Carlton

17 Western Bulldogs (via Brisbane)

18 Collingwood

Round 2

19 West Coast

20 Adelaide (via North Melbourne)

21 Fremantle (via North Melbourne compensation)

22 Sydney (via Hawthorn)

23 Adelaide (via Gold Coast)

24 Melbourne (via Fremantle)

25 Richmond

26 Brisbane (via Geelong)

27 Essendon

28 Gold Coast (via Adelaide)

29 Hawthorn (via Western Bulldogs)

30 Sydney

31 St Kilda

32 Melbourne

33 West Coast (via Port Adelaide)

34 Gold Coast (via GWS)

35 Collingwood (via Carlton)

36 Western Bulldogs (via Brisbane)

37 Port Adelaide (via Collingwood)

Round 3

38 West Coast

39 North Melbourne

40 Fremantle (via North Melbourne compo)

41 Sydney (via Hawthorn)

42 Gold Coast

43 Port Adelaide (via Fremantle)

44 Richmond

45 Brisbane (via Geelong)

46 Essendon

47 Gold Coast (via Adelaide)

48 Hawthorn (via Western Bulldogs)

49 Sydney

50 St Kilda

51 North Melbourne (via Melbourne)

52 West Coast (via Port Adelaide)

53 GWS

54 Fremantle (via Carlton)

55 Brisbane

56 Gold Coast (via Collingwood)

Round 4

57 West Coast

58 Fremantle (via North Melbourne)

59 North Melbourne (via Hawthorn)

60 Gold Coast

61 Brisbane (via Fremantle)

62 Richmond

63 Western Bulldogs (via Geelong)

64 Carlton (via Essendon)

65 Gold Coast (via Adelaide)

66 Western Bulldogs

67 Essendon (via Sydney)

68 Gold Coast (via St Kilda)

69 Western Bulldogs (via Melbourne)

70 Port Adelaide

71 GWS

72 Carlton

73 GWS (via Brisbane)

74 Collingwood