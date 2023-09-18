Deakyn Smith has not been offered a contract with Melbourne for the 2024 season

Deakyn Smith in action during Melbourne's training session at Casey Fields on May 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE FIRST off-season domino has fallen at Melbourne with utility Deakyn Smith informed that he will not receive a contract for next season.

Smith was a Melbourne Next Generation Academy product and joined the Demons as a Pre-Season Supplemental Selection in March 2021.

Hailing from the Dandenong Stingrays, Smith didn't make a senior appearance but played 44 games for Casey in the VFL in his time at the club.

The 21-year-old was a regular contributor for Casey in 2023, averaging 15 disposals and four marks across 20 matches.

Deakyn Smith marks the ball during the VFL match between Werribee and Casey Demons at Avalon Airport Oval in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb thanked Smith for his contribution to the club over the past three seasons.

"It's always a tough time of year and making list changes is never an easy decision," Lamb said.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank Deakyn for his commitment and dedication to the football program over the last three years. We wish him all the best for future endeavours."