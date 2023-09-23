Your one-stop shop for all you need to know about every club's Brownlow Medal hopes

Brownlow contenders Zak Butters, Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli and Christian Petracca. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO is your club's best chance to bring home 'Charlie'?

AFL.com.au runs the rule over all 18 sides and analyses whether this Monday night could be a memorable count for one of your favourite players in our club-by-club Brownlow Medal guide.

Best Chance: Jordan Dawson

A move into the midfield led to a career-best season for the Adelaide captain, who found plenty of the footy and was damaging in the forward half. He's predicted to poll in six of his side's first nine games, which could put him in contention at the campaign's halfway point. But, if he's among the leaders early, a quieter end to the season could hamper his chances.

One-Vote Wonder: Mitch Hinge (Round 21 v Gold Coast)

Don't be surprised if the Adelaide defender polls his first career Brownlow votes for a terrific performance late in the year against Gold Coast. He won 31 disposals, had 14 intercept possessions and finished with 451m gained in a high point for his season.

Brownlow Predictor

25 - Jordan Dawson

16 - Rory Laird

12 - Taylor Walker

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.15 - Jordan Dawson

$7 - Rory Laird

$10 - Taylor Walker

Predicted Team Votes: 79

2022 Most Votes: Taylor Walker (14 votes)

Ineligible: Shane McAdam, Luke Pedlar, Josh Rachele

Previous Winners: Mark Ricciuto (2003)

Best Chance: Lachie Neale

The Brisbane ball-magnet and 2020 Brownlow Medal winner is a proven vote-getter and will again be among the leading contenders this season. He's polled more than 25 votes in three of his past four seasons and was easily the side's best ball-winning threat this year. Expect him to feature heavily in the votes throughout the Lions' 17 wins this season.

One-Vote Wonder: Jack Payne (Round 8 v Carlton)

The Brisbane defender kept Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow to just one goal while having an offensive impact himself. He finished with 13 disposals, eight intercept possessions and five intercept marks. Enough to earn his first career Brownlow Medal votes?

Brownlow Predictor

32 - Lachie Neale

10 - Charlie Cameron

8 - Joe Daniher, Josh Dunkley

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.01 - Lachie Neale

$26 - Josh Dunkley

$41 - Joe Daniher

Predicted Team Votes: 90

2022 Most Votes: Lachie Neale (28 votes)

Ineligible: Dayne Zorko, Lincoln McCarthy

Previous Winners: Haydn Bunton snr (1931, 1932, 1935), Wilfred Smallhorn (1933), Denis Ryan (1936), Allan Ruthven (1950), Kevin Murray (1969), Bernie Quinlan (1981), Michael Voss (1996), Jason Akermanis (2001), Simon Black (2002), Lachie Neale (2020)

Best Chance: Charlie Curnow

The back-to-back Coleman Medal winner will likely vie with his captain and reigning Brownlow Medal winner Patrick Cripps as Carlton's best chance. He kicked a career-high 78 goals this season, including six games with five or more majors. Expect him to feature heavily in the votes throughout those performances, which could take him towards the top.

One-Vote Wonder: Jack Silvagni (Round 18 v Port Adelaide)

The versatile Carlton forward did it all against the high-flying Port Adelaide. Playing as a makeshift ruck, Silvagni kicked four goals to go with 19 disposals, five marks, 11 score involvements and 10 hitouts. Expect to see him rewarded with his first Brownlow votes.

Brownlow Predictor

19 - Patrick Cripps

17 - Charlie Curnow

11 - Adam Cerra

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.85 - Charlie Curnow

$2.10 - Patrick Cripps

$10 - Adam Cerra

Predicted Team Votes: 71

2022 Most Votes: Patrick Cripps (29 votes)

Ineligible: Blake Acres, Jesse Motlop, Matt Cottrell, Jordan Boyd

Previous Winners: Bert Deacon (1947), John James (1961), Gordon Collis (1964), Greg Williams (1994), Chris Judd (2010), Patrick Cripps (2022)

Best Chance: Nick Daicos

Don't be surprised if the second-year midfielder is the runaway leader at round 18. The question will then revolve around whether he can hang on. An unfortunately timed knee injury ruled him out of the season's last three matches, which could hamper his chances. But, regardless, he will be among the Brownlow favourites for years to come.

One-Vote Wonder: Jack Ginnivan (Round 24 v Essendon)

The Collingwood fan-favourite only started eight games in a frustrating season from an individual perspective, but he had an impact in the final round. He kicked three goals and had three goal assists from 17 disposals, which could put him in line for votes.

Brownlow Predictor

30 - Nick Daicos

15 - Jordan De Goey*

11 - Josh Daicos

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.005 Nick Daicos

$34 Jordan De Goey

$51 Tom Mitchell

Predicted Team Votes: 91

2022 Most Votes: Jack Crisp, Nick Daicos (11 votes)

Ineligible: Taylor Adams, Jordan De Goey, Beau McCreery

Previous Winners: Syd Coventry (1927), Albert Collier (1929), Harry Collier (1930), Marcus Whelan (1939), Des Fothergill (1940), Len Thompson (1972), Peter Moore (1979), Nathan Buckley (2003), Dane Swan (2011)

Best Chance: Darcy Parish

Zach Merrett will likely score Essendon's most votes, but is ineligible due to suspension. It makes Parish the side's leading contender, despite a calf injury ruling him out for five matches midway through the campaign. He was still ultra-consistent when he was on the park, with his prolific ball-winning abilities likely to be enough to secure a heap of votes.

One-Vote Wonder: Archie Perkins (Round 1 v Hawthorn)

It was a hot start to the year for the Essendon youngster. He kicked three goals, had two goal assists and 10 score involvements from 20 disposals in a round one win over Hawthorn. Expect that performance to be rewarded with rare Brownlow votes.

Brownlow Predictor

20 - Zach Merrett*

15 - Darcy Parish

9 - Nic Martin

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.15 - Zach Merrett

$7 - Darcy Parish

$15 - Nic Martin

Predicted Team Votes: 64

2022 Most Votes: Zach Merrett (17 votes)

Ineligible: Zach Merrett, Sam Durham, Andrew Phillips

Previous Winners: Dick Reynolds (1934, 1937, 1938), Bill Hutchison (1952, 1953), Graham Moss (1976), Gavin Wanganeen (1993), James Hird (1996)

Best Chance: Andrew Brayshaw

A suspension makes Caleb Serong ineligible, therefore Brayshaw is likely Fremantle's best chance. The Dockers youngster is a proven vote-winner, amassing 25 last season, and enjoyed a strong finish to the campaign. Despite a disappointing campaign from a team perspective, expect him to feature prominently in the votes during Fremantle's 10 wins.

One-Vote Wonder: Sam Switkowski (Round 3 v West Coast)

The Fremantle forward has just one career Brownlow vote to his name, but could add to that on Monday night. He finished with 21 disposals, two goals, 10 score involvements and six tackles in a Derby win over West Coast. Expect him to be among the votes.

Brownlow Predictor

23 - Caleb Serong*

15 - Andrew Brayshaw

12 - Luke Jackson

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.15 - Caleb Serong

$6 - Andrew Brayshaw

$18 - Luke Jackson

Predicted Team Votes: 66

2022 Most Votes: Andrew Brayshaw (25 votes)

Ineligible: Matt Johnson, Jaeger O'Meara, Caleb Serong

Previous Winners: Nat Fyfe (2015, 2019)

Best Chance: Jeremy Cameron

A hot start should put the Geelong forward among the leading contenders edging towards the midway point of the campaign. He kicked 33 goals from the side's first eight games, and should feature prominently in the votes throughout that period. He endured a quieter second half of the season, but should still lead the Cats for votes as he did last year.

One-Vote Wonder: Gary Rohan (Round 15 v Melbourne)

Rohan was crucial in Geelong's big win over Melbourne partway through the year. He kicked three goals from 16 disposals while also amassing nine score involvements and two more goal assists. It could see him add to his eight career Brownlow Medal votes.

Brownlow Predictor

14 - Jeremy Cameron

11 - Tom Stewart

9 - Patrick Dangerfield

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.50 - Jeremy Cameron

$5.50 - Patrick Dangerfield

$5.50 - Tom Stewart

Predicted Team Votes: 60

2022 Most Votes: Jeremy Cameron (19 votes)

Ineligible: Gary Rohan, Brad Close, Mitch Duncan

Previous Winners: Edward Greeves jnr (1924), Bernie Smith (1951), Alistair Lord (1962), Paul Couch (1989), Jimmy Bartel (2007), Gary Ablett jnr (2009), Patrick Dangerfield (2016)

Best Chance: Noah Anderson

It was a breakout season for the Gold Coast midfielder, who shined in the absence of skipper Touk Miller when he missed 10 weeks due to injury midway through the season. Matt Rowell also performed admirably during this period, but Anderson was the team's standout performer and should see that rewarded on Brownlow night.

One-Vote Wonder: Rory Atkins (Round 18 v St Kilda)

In caretaker coach Steven King's first game in charge, Atkins stood the tallest. He went into the midfield and finished with 32 disposals, two goals and 716m gained. That complemented seven score involvements and seven intercepts in his best game for the year.

Brownlow Predictor

19 - Noah Anderson

12 - Matt Rowell

7 - Jack Lukosius

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.10 - Noah Anderson

$7 - Matt Rowell

$26 - Jack Lukosius

Predicted Team Votes: 62

2022 Most Votes: Touk Miller (27 votes)

Ineligible: Nil

Previous Winners: Gary Ablett jnr (2013)

Best Chance: Toby Greene

There was good reason for Greene's selection as All-Australian captain. The Giants skipper enjoyed a career-best year, kicking 60 goals for the first time and still managing to impact games in many other ways. Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly were also strong, while Tom Green is ineligible, but expect the classy Giants forward to be the side's leading contender.

One-Vote Wonder: Jake Riccardi (Round 14 v Fremantle)

After being dropped earlier in the season, the Giants forward found form by kicking five goals from 15 disposals and eight marks in a big win over the Dockers. Should he be rewarded for his efforts, it would be Riccardi's first career Brownlow votes.

Brownlow Predictor

21 - Tom Green*

16 - Stephen Coniglio, Toby Greene

10 - Josh Kelly

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.52 - Toby Greene

$4 - Tom Green

$7 - Stephen Coniglio

Predicted Team Votes: 73

2022 Most Votes: Josh Kelly (13 votes)

Ineligible: Tom Green, Callan Ward, Lachie Whitfield, Nick Haynes, Toby Bedford, Brent Daniels

Previous Winners: Nil

Best Chance: Jai Newcombe

With captain James Sicily suspended, expect Hawthorn midfielder Jai Newcombe to be the team's leading contender. He enjoyed a breakout year, with his rugged clearance and contested work a feature throughout. Expect him to poll well in the Hawks' seven victories and vie with Sicily as the side's leading vote getter.

One-Vote Wonder: Connor Macdonald (Round 13 v Brisbane)

The young midfielder had a stellar impact against the high-flying Brisbane. He finished with 28 disposals and two goals while he also had 12 score involvements and a further three goal assists. Expect it to result in the second-year midfielder's first career votes.

Brownlow Predictor

19 - Jai Newcombe

14 - James Sicily*

8 - Will Day

SportsBet Most Team Votes

$1.70 - James Sicily

$2.25 - Jai Newcombe

$26 - Will Day

Predicted Team Votes: 55

2022 Most Votes: Jai Newcombe (11 votes)

Ineligible: Will Day, Tyler Brockman, James Sicily, Ned Reeves

Previous Winners: Col Austen (1949), Robert DiPierdomenico (1986), John Platten (1987), Shane Crawford (1999), Sam Mitchell (2012), Tom Mitchell (2018)

Best Chance: Christian Petracca

It was another season where the Melbourne midfielder combined his prolific ball-winning abilities with serious damage in the forward half and should be among the leading contenders. Petracca has polled 20-plus votes in his past three seasons and should get more during the 10 matches Clayton Oliver spent sidelined due to injury.

One-Vote Wonder: Kade Chandler (Round 7 v North Melbourne)

The small forward could be in line for his first career Brownlow votes following an impressive performance in a dominant Demons win. He kicked three goals from 21 disposals and eight marks while also having eight score involvements. Enough to poll?

Brownlow Predictor

25 - Christian Petracca

19 - Jack Viney

14 - Clayton Oliver

SportsBet Most Team Votes

$1.01 - Christian Petracca

$26 - Jack Viney

$41 - Clayton Oliver

Predicted Team Votes: 92

2022 Most Votes: Clayton Oliver (25 votes)

Ineligible: Kysaiah Pickett, Tom Sparrow, Lachie Hunter, James Harmes

Previous Winners: Ivor Warne-Smith (1926, 1928), Don Cordner (1946), Brian Wilson (1982), Peter Moore (1984), Jim Stynes (1991), Shane Woewodin (2000)

Best Chance: Luke Davies-Uniacke

It was a sorry season for North Melbourne, but Davies-Uniacke provided some rare highlights. He had 30-plus disposals in both of his side's first two victories, which could give him a decent head-start on his Kangaroos teammates. Key forward Nick Larkey booted 71 goals for the campaign and could also poll well throughout.

One-Vote Wonder: Jack Ziebell (Round 8 v St Kilda)

The retired North Melbourne favourite has 56 career Brownlow votes to his name, but can he add a couple more? He won 36 disposals, had 18 marks and finished with 469m gained in a dour affair against St Kilda. Don't be surprised to see him poll.

Brownlow Predictor

10 - Luke Davies-Uniacke

9 - Nick Larkey

7 - Harry Sheezel

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.08 - Luke Davies-Uniacke

$10 - Nick Larkey

$12 - Harry Sheezel

Predicted Team Votes: 34

2022 Most Votes: Luke Davies-Uniacke (8 votes)

Ineligible: Jy Simpkin, Griffin Logue, Aidan Corr

Previous Winners: Noel Teasdale (1965), Keith Greig (1973, 1974), Malcolm Blight (1978), Ross Glendinning (1983)

Best Chance: Zak Butters

A sublime patch midway through the year could see Butters emerge as a genuine contender for the Brownlow Medal. He is predicted to poll in eight consecutive games at one point in the campaign, which should see him overtake Connor Rozee as Port's best chance. He's never polled more than three votes in a season, so will need to catch the eye early.

One-Vote Wonder: Willem Drew (Round 6 v West Coast)

The hard-nosed Port Adelaide midfielder could be set for his first Brownlow votes, having claimed 25 disposals and a goal against West Coast. That complemented a performance that also featured six clearances, 10 tackles and eight score involvements.

Brownlow Predictor

29 - Zak Butters

24 - Connor Rozee

9 - Dan Houston

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.10 - Zak Butters

$7 - Connor Rozee

$34 - Jason Horne-Francis

Predicted Team Votes: 94

2022 Most Votes: Karl Amon (15 votes)

Ineligible: Ryan Burton, Tom Jonas, Willie Rioli

Previous Winners: Ollie Wines (2021)

Best Chance: Tim Taranto

A stellar first campaign at Richmond should have the midfielder among the leading contenders at points throughout the year. He is predicted to poll in eight straight games midway through the campaign, but there will be a question mark over whether he did enough either side of that to potentially claim the top award.

One-Vote Wonder: Jack Riewoldt (Round 12 v GWS Giants)

The retiring Richmond premiership great could sign off on his terrific career by adding to his 62 Brownlow votes. He kicked five goals and had 15 disposals, eight marks and 10 score involvements against the Giants in his best performance of the season.

Brownlow Predictor

27 - Tim Taranto

11 - Shai Bolton

8 - Dustin Martin

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.05 Tim Taranto

$15 Dustin Martin

$15 Shai Bolton

Predicted Team Votes: 61

2022 Most Votes: Dion Prestia (19 votes)

Ineligible: Nathan Broad, Rhyan Mansell, Toby Nankervis

Previous Winners: Stan Judkins (1930), Bill Morris (1948), Roy Wright (1952, 1954), Ian Stewart (1971), Trent Cotchin (2012), Dustin Martin (2017)

Best Chance: Jack Sinclair

It was a prolific season for Sinclair, who should feature prominently among the votes during St Kilda's 13 wins throughout the campaign. Last year was the only season in which Sinclair has polled votes, winning nine, but more midfield time should see him pip captain Jack Steele and in-form onballer Brad Crouch as the Saints' leading contender.

One-Vote Wonder: Mitch Owens (Round 4 v Gold Coast)

Owens is a star and could get the first of a heap of career Brownlow votes for this performance against Gold Coast. He finished with 27 disposals and two goals while he also had 19 contested possessions, seven score involvements, five hitouts and two goal assists.

Brownlow Predictor

24 - Jack Sinclair

12 - Brad Crouch

10 - Jack Steele

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.35 - Jack Sinclair

$4.50 - Rowan Marshall

$10 - Brad Crouch

Predicted Team Votes: 72

2022 Most Votes: Jack Steele (13 votes)

Ineligible: Anthony Caminiti

Previous Winners: Colin Watson (1925), Brian Gleeson (1957), Neil Roberts (1958), Verdun Howell (1959), Ian Stewart (1965, 1966), Ross Smith (1967), Tony Lockett (1987), Robert Harvey (1997, 1998)

Best Chance: Errol Gulden

It was a breakout campaign for the versatile Sydney youngster, with a strong end to the season enough to give him an outside chance of claiming the Brownlow. His prolific ball-winning and his ability to hit the scoreboard should see him catch the eye enough to earn a heap of votes, particularly during the Swans' improved second-half of the campaign.

One-Vote Wonder: Logan McDonald (Round 2 v Hawthorn)

The exciting Sydney forward kicked five goals from 13 disposals and five marks in a big win over Hawthorn, which could lead to his first ever career Brownlow votes. The Swans had five multiple goalkickers, but none impressed more than McDonald.

Brownlow Predictor

22 - Errol Gulden

13 - Chad Warner

10 - Luke Parker*

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.10 - Errol Gulden

$8 - Chad Warner

$21 - Luke Parker

Predicted Team Votes: 74

2022 Most Votes: Callum Mills (21 votes)

Ineligible: Lance Franklin, Luke Parker, Sam Wicks, Braeden Campbell

Previous Winners: Herbie Matthews (1940), Ron Clegg (1949), Fred Goldsmith (1955), Bob Skilton (1959, 1963, 1968), Peter Bedford (1970), Graham Teasdale (1977), Barry Round (1981), Greg Williams (1986), Gerard Healy (1988), Paul Kelly (1995), Adam Goodes (2003, 2006)

Best Chance: Tim Kelly

It was a season to forget for West Coast, but Kelly still enjoyed his best campaign in Eagles colours. He was a rare shining light throughout much of the year and averaged 30 disposals in his side's three victories, so he should poll in those games. He won't have many teammates taking votes off him, either.

One-Vote Wonder: Jake Waterman (Round 2 v GWS Giants)

Votes will be hard to come by for West Coast players, but don't be surprised to see Waterman poll. He kicked four goals from 16 disposals and eight marks in a win over the Giants, while he also had nine score involvements and eight hitouts.

Brownlow Predictor

14 - Tim Kelly

4 - Dom Sheed

2 - Jamaine Jones, Luke Shuey

SportsBet Most Team Votes

$1.01 - Tim Kelly

$41 - Luke Shuey

$41 - Oscar Allen

Predicted Team Votes: 24

2022 Most Votes: Josh Kennedy (6 votes)

Ineligible: Sam Petrevski-Seton, Liam Duggan, Elliot Yeo

Previous Winners: Chris Judd (2004), Ben Cousins (2005), Matt Priddis (2014)

Best Chance: Marcus Bontempelli

It was a season where the Western Bulldogs captain enhanced his credentials as the game's best clearance player. A standout year, combined with fewer teammates taking votes from him, should put Bontempelli well and truly among the leading contenders for the Brownlow. A proven vote-winner, expect him to figure at the top end towards the latter part of the night.

One-Vote Wonder: Ed Richards (Round 9 v Carlton)

Richards had a big night against the Blues, which could see him pocket his first ever Brownlow votes. He won 25 disposals and took 10 marks while also finishing with 10 intercept possessions, six score involvements and four intercept marks.

Brownlow Predictor

28 - Marcus Bontempelli

15 - Tom Liberatore

6 - Tim English

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.005 - Marcus Bontempelli

$26 - Tom Liberatore

$41 - Adam Treloar

Predicted Team Votes: 80

2022 Most Votes: Josh Dunkley (14 votes)

Ineligible: Taylor Duryea

Previous Winners: Allan Hopkins (1930), Norman Ware (1941), Peter Box (1956), John Schulz (1960), Gary Dempsey (1975), Kevin Templeton (1980), Brad Hardie (1985), Tony Liberatore (1990), Scott Wynd (1992), Adam Cooney (2008)