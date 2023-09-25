The Giants have delisted two young players

Jason Gillbee kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney training on September 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney has axed young duo Jason Gillbee and Cameron Fleeton.

Gillbee, 19, never made an AFL appearance for the Giants, while Fleeton, 21, played two games this season.

The pair have been told they won't be offered contracts for 2024.

"It's always a tough time of year to let players go that have contributed to the club," Giants general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

"Cam has spent three seasons with us and has been a steady and reliable member of our VFL side but was just unable to break into the AFL side consistently.

"Jason has been with us for a season after being selected as a category B rookie and was unfortunately unable to make his mark.

"Both Cam and Jason have been great additions off the field who have contributed to our club, and we wish them both well in their next ventures."

Gillbee went viral at the start of this year when it was revealed in a piece on AFL.com.au that he had replaced his water intake with milk three years ago.

The Giants' season ended on Friday night in a thrilling one-point preliminary final loss to Collingwood.

The departures of Gillbee and Fleeton add to the retirements of Phil Davis and Daniel Lloyd at GWS.