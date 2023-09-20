Toby Greene says Nick Daicos might be in for some bumps and bruises on Friday night - and is welcoming a few of his own

Toby Greene looks on during a GWS training session at VAILO Community Centre on September 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

A RAMPAGING Greater Western Sydney is almost certain to go into Friday's mammoth preliminary final against Collingwood unchanged, with captain Toby Greene suggesting the Giants might physically test out the Magpies' massive inclusion in Nick Daicos.

The Giants trained in searing Sydney heat on Wednesday but there was no letting up on his charges from coach Adam Kingsley, who halted the session at one point to give his team a mini-spray, imploring them to keep playing their way.

The only injury concern surrounds ruckman Kieren Briggs who hurt his shoulder in the semi-final win over Port Adelaide and while he hardly overextended himself at training, he got through the session without a worry.

"He's fine. A bit sore after the weekend but he'll be fine and he'll be there Friday night," Greene said on Wednesday.

"We've pulled up really well actually. We feel good and had everyone out there training today, so good signs."

Collingwood will welcome back Daicos after six weeks out with a knee injury and that may prompt a fierce test of his body in the early stages of Friday night's preliminary final at the MCG.

"He's a star, we've seen what he's done this year but it'll be hard for him. It's a pretty significant injury, I can't imagine he'd have done a whole heap of footy coming into the game," Greene said.

"If we get the chance to tackle him that'd be nice but he's a good player and we'll respect him."

Nick Daicos greets fans during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on September 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

A salivating match-up for Greene awaits with Collingwood enforcer Brayden Maynard.

It's a challenge the Giants superstar is relishing and he's not concerned if a ploy to rile him up is exacted by the Magpies.

"Not really, I couldn't care if they do though. I don't expect it but if it happens, that's footy," he said.

"It'll be a great battle, whoever it is. Him, [Isaac] Quaynor, [Jeremy] Howe, it'll be good fun. They're all bloody good opponents so I'll give it my best showing."

For a number of seasons, massive finals were commonplace for Greene and his Giants cohorts but after a lean few years after the 2019 decider and the major coaching alteration from the 2022 campaign, Friday night's stage seemed a fair way off.

The Giants have been the equal at least of any team in the second half of the season, losing just two of their past 15 games, but they are far from satisfied with simply surpassing expectations in Kingsley's first season.

"I probably didn't expect to be here, I'll be honest," Greene said.

"But now that we're here and with what we're doing, we deserve to be here. Footy's funny, it can change a lot in a few months and a few weeks. It probably happened a bit quicker than we thought but we're here now and out to make the most of it.

"Once you're in the prelim you've got your eyes on the premiership. That's what we're here to do. They're not easy to make. We know what's at stake and we're excited. It's just an awesome position to be in."

Jesse Hogan during a GWS training session at VAILO Community Centre on September 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

And with an AFL/VFL record of victories at 11 different venues this season, the mayhem of a Magpie-infused MCG certainly doesn't scare them.

So much so, the skipper claimed after the victory over Port Adelaide that they 'were going back home' on Friday night.

"We knew that if we were going to win the premiership, we had to win three games at the MCG, so we embrace that, the boys love it. Footy's a religion down there and it's great to be a part of," he said.

GWS Giants players sing the team song after the semi-final win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Greene implored any neutrals to jump on the Giants' bandwagon.

"Get on board. Collingwood have got 15 premierships, we're looking for one," he said.

"There'll be heaps of Collingwood people there but hopefully a fair few Giants as well."