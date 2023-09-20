Nate Caddy with Gettable's Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey

VIC METRO and Northern Knights gun Nate Caddy is on Gettable this week.

Caddy speaks about his fantastic final season of junior football, which saw the 192cm marking forward kick 25 goals from nine games for the Knights and rocket up the standings to be considered a likely top-10 pick.

31:23

He chats about his superb goalkicking form, his ability to play through the midfield, comparisons with Charlie Curnow and the week he spent training with Carlton as part of the AFL Academy program.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also break some big trade news, revealing the latest on a Collingwood target and discussing the two clubs still in the hunt for North Melbourne free agent Ben McKay.

