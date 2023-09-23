You can watch every game of the 2023 VFL, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Gold Coast's Mabior Chol, Glenelg's Lachie Hosie and Peel Thunder's Brady Grey. Pictures: AFL Photos/Supplied

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

It will be a massive Sunday of footy action with all three state league competitions hosting men's Grand Finals.

The two best teams all year will face off in the 2023 Smithy's VFL Grand Final at Ikon Park when minor premier Gold Coast takes on standalone club Werribee. Both teams lost just four games between them for the season, setting up a mouth-watering decider. The Suns are chasing their maiden premiership, while the Tigers are hoping to snap a 30-year drought.

Peel Thunder advanced to the WAFL decider against East Fremantle at Optus Stadium after sinking Subiaco by 24 points in last week's preliminary final. The Sharks, who beat the Thunder by just five points in the semi-final two weeks ago, are aiming to break a premiership drought stretching back to 1998, while Peel is looking for its third flag and first since 2017.

And in the SANFL, it'll be a one-versus-two battle for the flag when Glenelg meets Sturt at Adelaide Oval. The Tigers are aiming to add another premiership to the cabinet after their last win in 2019, while the Double Blues are chasing a first flag since 2017 and 16th overall.

Smithy's VFL fixture, Grand Final

Sunday, September 24

Gold Coast v Werribee, Ikon Park, 3.10pm AEST

SANFL fixture, Grand Final

Sunday, September 24

Glenelg v Sturt, Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm ACST

WAFL fixture, Grand Final

Sunday, September 24

East Fremantle v Peel Thunder, Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST