Win a double pass to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final and meet NBA great LaMarcus Aldridge and West Coast legend Nic Naitanui

Win a double pass to the 2023 Toyota Grand Final and a meet and greet with Nic Naitanui and seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge

TWO lucky fans will get a double dose of sporting greatness after the AFL and NBA joined forces to create the Ultimate Fan Experience ahead of the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

As part of the competition, two sports fans will win one of two double passes to the Grand Final, and take part in an exclusive meet and greet with seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge and West Coast's retired three-time All-Australian superstar Nic Naitanui.

>> CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE AFL x NBA ULTIMATE FAN EXPERIENCE

Aldridge, the No.2 pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, spent 17 years in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets. He scored 20,558 points at 19.1 points per game across 1,076 games.

Naitanui, the No.2 pick in the 2008 AFL Draft, retired at the end of the 2023 season after 15 years at West Coast. He was a three-time All-Australian ruckman during a career spanning 213 games at the Eagles, and twice won the club's best and fairest award.

Nic Naitanui runs out for West Coast against Hawthorn in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The following prizes are also on offer to runners-up:

20 x Annual NBA League Pass subscriptions

10 x meet and greet sessions with LaMarcus Aldridge

6 x signed merchandise from NBA players Dyson Daniels and Xavier Cooks

2 x special edition jersey of a retired Australian NBA player

>> CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE AFL x NBA ULTIMATE FAN EXPERIENCE

The competition closes at 9pm AEST on Monday, September 25.