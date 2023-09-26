Dynasties: Brisbane Lions – Actions To Live By shares the story of how the Lions rose from the wooden spoon to a three-year flag streak

Brisbane celebrates its 2003 Grand Final win over Collingwood on September 27, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO DECADES on, Brisbane will again host Collingwood at the MCG for footy's ultimate prize.

The Lions and Magpies will clash this Saturday afternoon in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final, almost 20 years to the day since Brisbane won the 2003 decider by 50 points over Collingwood.

The 2003 Grand Final triumph was the third in a stunning premiership treble for a Lions side that, led by coach Leigh Matthews and skipper Michael Voss, is one of the most decorated in the history of the game.

In 2021, AFL Media sat down with the key members of the famous Lions side to reflect on how they took the club from a basket case to a dominant force.

Featuring in-depth interviews with Matthews, Jason Akermanis, Simon Black and Jonathan Brown, Dynasties: Brisbane Lions – Actions To Live By shares the story of how the Lions rose from the wooden spoon to a three-year flag streak.

The single feature-length documentary also explores the application of Matthews' coaching philosophy and how he transformed a club based on three actions for his players to live by: pride, respect and trust.