Hawthorn has made three further changes to its list ahead of the 2024 season

Box Hill Hawks' Emerson Jeka kicks for goal against Collingwood in round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

KEY-POSITION tall Emerson Jeka is among three players delisted by Hawthorn on Tuesday.

Standing 198cm, Jeka’s axing comes as somewhat of a surprise given the club’s dearth of key options after Jacob Koschitzke’s trade request to Richmond last week.

Injury-plagued Josh Morris and Irishman Fionn O’Hara have also been told their contracts won’t be renewed for 2024.

Jeka was taken with pick No.9 in the 2019 rookie draft and made just seven appearances in the brown and gold over the past two seasons.

Morris played 15 matches over four seasons after being picked at No.57 in 2019.

Josh Morris is seen with his arm in a sling following Hawthorn's loss to St Kilda during round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

O'Hara signed with the Hawks as a Category B rookie at the end of 2021 but was unable to break through for an AFL debut.

Hawthorn's recruiting and list manager Mark McKenzie thanked the trio for their contributions.

"All three have been great teammates and showed a high level of professionalism during their time in the brown and gold,” he said.

Max Lynch called time on his career earlier this season after doctors recommended he quit following repeated concussions.