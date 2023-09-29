Grand Final crystal ball: Who will win in 2023? Design: Lucas Scott, AFL Studios

THE TWO best teams all year will battle it out in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. And that means it's time to predict what the biggest day of the year will look like.

The AFL.com.au team has looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, Norm Smith medallist, first goalkicker and more.

Check out the predictions below.

Learn More 09:03

Damian Barrett

Winner: Brisbane by one point

Norm Smith: Zac Bailey

Most disposals: Nick Daicos (31)

Most goals: Charlie Cameron (four)

First goal: Jamie Elliott

Headline I'd like to see: First Grand Final To Go To Overtime

What song will most rock the MCG: National anthem - Kate Miller-Heidke

Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: A deadheat between Max Holmes (Geelong) and Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Gemma Bastiani

Winner: Brisbane by two points

Norm Smith: Hugh McCluggage

Most disposals: Lachie Neale (28)

Most goals: Charlie Cameron (three)

First goal: Brody Mihocek

Headline I'd like to see: Lions break MCG hoodoo on the biggest day of the year

What song will most rock the MCG: Holy Grail - Mark Seymour

Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Nic Martin (Essendon)

Learn More 09:33

Riley Beveridge

Winner: Collingwood by eight points

Norm Smith: Nick Daicos

Most disposals: Nick Daicos (34)

Most goals: Bobby Hill (three)

First goal: Jamie Elliott

Headline I'd like to see: 'Daic’ me home, country roads

What song will most rock the MCG: Holy Grail - Mark Seymour

Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geelong)

Sarah Black

Winner: Collingwood by 11 points

Norm Smith: Isaac Quaynor

Most disposals: Lachie Neale (34)

Most goals: Jamie Elliott (three)

First goal: Charlie Cameron

Headline I'd like to see: Twenty years on, Fly triumphs again

What song will most rock the MCG: Take Me Home, Country Roads after Charlie Cameron kicks the first goal

Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geelong)

Nat Edwards

Winner: Brisbane by 15 points

Norm Smith: Harris Andrews

Most disposals: Nick Daicos (35)

Most goals: Charlie Cameron (four)

First goal: Jamie Elliott

Headline I'd like to see: Lion Kings conquer the MCG

What song will most rock the MCG: I Was Made For Lovin' You - KISS

Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Josh Gabelich

Winner: Collingwood by nine points

Norm Smith: Jordan De Goey

Most disposals: Nick Daicos (34)

Most goals: Charlie Cameron (four)

First goal: Bobby Hill

Headline I'd like to see: Forget the Brownlow, Daicos wins Norm Smith and premiership double

What song will most rock the MCG: Up There Cazaly - Mike Brady

Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geeong)

Learn More 15:56

Sarah Olle

Winner: Brisbane by 19 points

Norm Smith: No prediction (Sarah Olle is an official judge of the Norm Smith Medal)

Most disposals: Nick Daicos (34)

Most goals: Charlie Cameron (four)

First goal: Zac Bailey

Headline I'd like to see: Extra time decides 2023 AFL Grand Final

What song will most rock the MCG: Rock and Roll All Nite - KISS

Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geelong)

Nathan Schmook

Winner: Brisbane by five points

Norm Smith: Hugh McCluggage

Most disposals: Lachie Neale (29)

Most goals: Charlie Cameron (4)

First goal: Bobby Hill

Headline I'd like to see: Dead-eye Daniher's match-winning moment

What song will most rock the MCG: Holy Grail - Mark Seymour

Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geelong)

Callum Twomey

Winner: Collingwood by 10 points

Norm Smith: Nick Daicos

Most disposals: Nick Daicos (32)

Most goals: Joe Daniher (four)

First goal: Charlie Cameron

Headline I'd like to see: Can we have some Moore? Pies delight as father and son unite on premiership dias

What song will most rock the MCG: Shout It Out Loud - KISS

Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geelong)

Learn More 08:17

Michael Whiting

Winner: Brisbane by 13 points

Norm Smith: Josh Dunkley

Most disposals: Nick Daicos (32)

Most goals: Charlie Cameron (four)

First goal: Brody Mihocek

Headline I'd like to see: Neale Daniher joins in Brisbane's victory lap

What song will most rock the MCG: Rock and Roll All Nite - KISS

Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geelong)

TOTALS

Winner: Collingwood 4-6 Brisbane

Norm Smith Medal: Nick Daicos (2), Hugh McCluggage (2), Zac Bailey, Josh Dunkley, Jordan De Goey, Isaac Quaynor, Harris Andrews