THE TWO best teams all year will battle it out in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. And that means it's time to predict what the biggest day of the year will look like.
The AFL.com.au team has looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, Norm Smith medallist, first goalkicker and more.
Check out the predictions below.
Damian Barrett
Winner: Brisbane by one point
Norm Smith: Zac Bailey
Most disposals: Nick Daicos (31)
Most goals: Charlie Cameron (four)
First goal: Jamie Elliott
Headline I'd like to see: First Grand Final To Go To Overtime
What song will most rock the MCG: National anthem - Kate Miller-Heidke
Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: A deadheat between Max Holmes (Geelong) and Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)
Gemma Bastiani
Winner: Brisbane by two points
Norm Smith: Hugh McCluggage
Most disposals: Lachie Neale (28)
Most goals: Charlie Cameron (three)
First goal: Brody Mihocek
Headline I'd like to see: Lions break MCG hoodoo on the biggest day of the year
What song will most rock the MCG: Holy Grail - Mark Seymour
Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Nic Martin (Essendon)
Riley Beveridge
Winner: Collingwood by eight points
Norm Smith: Nick Daicos
Most disposals: Nick Daicos (34)
Most goals: Bobby Hill (three)
First goal: Jamie Elliott
Headline I'd like to see: 'Daic’ me home, country roads
What song will most rock the MCG: Holy Grail - Mark Seymour
Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geelong)
Sarah Black
Winner: Collingwood by 11 points
Norm Smith: Isaac Quaynor
Most disposals: Lachie Neale (34)
Most goals: Jamie Elliott (three)
First goal: Charlie Cameron
Headline I'd like to see: Twenty years on, Fly triumphs again
What song will most rock the MCG: Take Me Home, Country Roads after Charlie Cameron kicks the first goal
Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geelong)
Nat Edwards
Winner: Brisbane by 15 points
Norm Smith: Harris Andrews
Most disposals: Nick Daicos (35)
Most goals: Charlie Cameron (four)
First goal: Jamie Elliott
Headline I'd like to see: Lion Kings conquer the MCG
What song will most rock the MCG: I Was Made For Lovin' You - KISS
Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)
Josh Gabelich
Winner: Collingwood by nine points
Norm Smith: Jordan De Goey
Most disposals: Nick Daicos (34)
Most goals: Charlie Cameron (four)
First goal: Bobby Hill
Headline I'd like to see: Forget the Brownlow, Daicos wins Norm Smith and premiership double
What song will most rock the MCG: Up There Cazaly - Mike Brady
Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geeong)
Sarah Olle
Winner: Brisbane by 19 points
Norm Smith: No prediction (Sarah Olle is an official judge of the Norm Smith Medal)
Most disposals: Nick Daicos (34)
Most goals: Charlie Cameron (four)
First goal: Zac Bailey
Headline I'd like to see: Extra time decides 2023 AFL Grand Final
What song will most rock the MCG: Rock and Roll All Nite - KISS
Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geelong)
Nathan Schmook
Winner: Brisbane by five points
Norm Smith: Hugh McCluggage
Most disposals: Lachie Neale (29)
Most goals: Charlie Cameron (4)
First goal: Bobby Hill
Headline I'd like to see: Dead-eye Daniher's match-winning moment
What song will most rock the MCG: Holy Grail - Mark Seymour
Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geelong)
Callum Twomey
Winner: Collingwood by 10 points
Norm Smith: Nick Daicos
Most disposals: Nick Daicos (32)
Most goals: Joe Daniher (four)
First goal: Charlie Cameron
Headline I'd like to see: Can we have some Moore? Pies delight as father and son unite on premiership dias
What song will most rock the MCG: Shout It Out Loud - KISS
Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geelong)
Michael Whiting
Winner: Brisbane by 13 points
Norm Smith: Josh Dunkley
Most disposals: Nick Daicos (32)
Most goals: Charlie Cameron (four)
First goal: Brody Mihocek
Headline I'd like to see: Neale Daniher joins in Brisbane's victory lap
What song will most rock the MCG: Rock and Roll All Nite - KISS
Who will win the Coles Pre-Game Sprint: Max Holmes (Geelong)
TOTALS
Winner: Collingwood 4-6 Brisbane
Norm Smith Medal: Nick Daicos (2), Hugh McCluggage (2), Zac Bailey, Josh Dunkley, Jordan De Goey, Isaac Quaynor, Harris Andrews