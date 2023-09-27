Lachie Plowman has announced his retirement at the age of 29

Lachie Plowman in action during the R16 match between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Lachie Plowman has announced his retirement after 11 seasons and 145 games.

The 29-year-old was selected by Greater Western Sydney with pick No.3 in the 2012 national draft and spent three seasons at the Giants where he played 20 matches.

He was traded to the Blues at the end of 2015, going on to feature 125 times in the navy blue.

His best season came in 2019 when he finished third in Carlton's best and fairest count after playing every game that season.

"I could not have asked for much more than to have been part of the AFL for such a significant period of my life," Plowman said.

Darcy Parish tackles Lachie Plowman during the R13 clash between Essendon and Carlton at the MCG on June 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"The club has been the best environment to come to work every day, the challenging moments, the winning ones, I would not change them for the world. Thank you to all my coaches, teammates and everyone at the Blues for their belief in me, and their support.

"Thank you also to my family and partner, who were with me every step along the way. One of my favourite parts of my career is having the opportunity to share it all with you."

Plowman made only one senior appearance this year as the Blues forged a path to the preliminary final before falling to Brisbane.

Coach Michael Voss praised Plowman for his selflessness and commitment over more than a decade at the club.

"Few players represent the Carlton Football Club for eight years, let alone play over 10 years of AFL football, that is an achievement Lachie should be incredibly proud of," Voss said.

"You would struggle to come across a nicer, more thoughtful person than Lachie. The energy he brought within our four walls was highly valued and will be missed around Ikon Park.

"Arguably the biggest compliment you could give Lachie as a player was the reliability and trust he had with his teammates, which he had built and earned over a long period of time.

"He departs our club with nothing but the best wishes and a great deal of gratitude on our part, for the service he has given in the navy blue."

Plowman joins Ed Curnow as retirees from the Blues this season.