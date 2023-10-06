Josh Daicos has narrowly pipped his younger brother Nick to take out Collingwood's best and fairest award

Josh Daicos celebrates Collingwood winning the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SIX DAYS after winning a premiership for Collingwood, wingman Josh Daicos has completed a career-best season by winning his first Copeland Trophy in a thrilling count inside the Crown Palladium on Friday night.

Daicos polled a total of 301 votes to narrowly hold off younger brother Nick and defender Brayden Maynard who both finished runner-up after amassing 287 votes.

The 24-year-old has thrived under Craig McRae’s watch in the past two years, earning selection in the 2022 All-Australian squad before elevating his game again in 2023 to earn a maiden blazer after averaging 25 disposals, 439.2 metres gained and 5.1 score involvements from 26 games.

After finishing third in the Brownlow Medal count last Monday night despite missing the final three games of the home and away season – plus the first final – the younger Daicos almost claimed his first best and fairest in just his second season.

Nick (left) and Josh Daicos celebrate Collingwood's premiership victory on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 20-year-old became an All-Australian for the first time at the end of August and a premiership player last weekend, after recovering from the knee injury that cost him the game’s most prestigious medal but not the medal that matters most.

Maynard finished second in the Copeland Trophy in 2021 and returned to the podium in 2023 after being named All-Australian last year. He also received the Darren Millane Memorial Trophy for the best clubman for the second consecutive year.

Recruit Tom Mitchell finished fourth after coming exactly as advertised when the Magpies recruited him from Hawthorn this time last year, finishing top-two at the club for disposals, contested possessions, clearances and tackles.

Collingwood games record holder Scott Pendlebury finished fifth after another ultra-consistent campaign from the veteran who has now finished top-five in 15 of his 18 Copeland Trophy counts.

Captain Darcy Moore and star midfielder Jordan De Goey both finished inside the top-ten, while Isaac Quaynor placed sixth after a career best season where the small defender was included in the All-Australian squad for the first time.

2023 E.W Copeland Trophy top 10

1. Josh Daicos - 301 votes

2. Nick Daicos and Brayden Maynard - 287

4. Tom Mitchell - 283

5. Scott Pendlebury - 282

6. Isaac Quaynor - 267

7. Jack Crisp - 258

8. Brody Mihocek - 254

9. Darcy Moore - 253

10. Jordan De Goey - 249

Other Award Winners

Gordon Coventry Award - Leading Goal Kicker – Brody Mihocek

Harry Collier Trophy - Best First Year Player – Jakob Ryan

Darren Millane Memorial Trophy - Best Clubman – Brayden Maynard

Gavin Brown Award - Defensive Pressure – Beau McCreery

Bob Rose Award - Best Player In Finals – Jack Crisp

Simon Prestigiacomo Side-By-Side Award – Josh Fraser

Jack Hellier Award – (Best VFL Clubman) - Lachlan Tardrew

Joseph Wren Trophy – (VFL Best & Fairest) - Campbell Hustwaite

Other Collingwood 2023 Best and Fairest Awards

VFLW Best and Fairest Award: Jess Bates

Super Netball Best and Fairest Award: Jodi-Ann Ward

VWFL Best and Fairest Award: Will Crooks

Reclink Best and Fairest Award: Jayden Short and Tamara Lovett