The Magpies have delisted five players after their successful 2023 campaign

Trent Bianco in action during Collingwood's VFL elimination final against Carlton in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TRENT Bianco and Trey Ruscoe are among five players axed by Collingwood after its premiership-winning 2023 season.

As flagged in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading earlier on Friday, Bianco and Ruscoe weren't offered new contracts by the Magpies for 2024.

Bianco, 22, played 23 AFL games for Collingwood after joining via the 2019 draft, while Ruscoe, 21, featured 18 times.

Tom Wilson, Arlo Draper and Cooper Murley have also been delisted.

"Decision-making at this time of the year is always tough and we thank each of the players for their contribution to the Collingwood Football Club," Magpies general manager of football Graham Wright said.

"Trent, Trey, Tom, Arlo and Cooper have all played an important role in this year's success and that has not gone unrecognised. We thank them for their dedication to our football program.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we wish each player all the very best for their futures and we hope they continue to work towards reaching their football potential."

The departures of the five players are Collingwood's first list changes after the Magpies claimed the 2023 premiership with their Grand Final win over Brisbane last week.