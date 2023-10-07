Jordan Dawson first year as captain finished with Adelaide's best and fairest award

Jordan Dawson in action during Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE star Jordan Dawson has capped a career-best season with his first club champion award, taking out the Malcolm Blight Medal on Saturday night in his first year as the Crows' captain.

Dawson, who was also acknowledged with All-Australian selection for the first time this year, polled 132 votes to win from runner-up and three-time winner Rory Laird (115) and veteran and fellow 2023 All-Australian Taylor Walker (98).

Forward Izak Rankine and versatile wingman Mitch Hinge tied on 92 to round out the top five, with wingman Chayce Jones' emergence this year during an impressive period on the wing acknowledged with a top 10 placing.

Dawson has been an incredible trade coup for the Crows, who secured the ex-Sydney wingman at the end of 2021 in exchange for a future first-round pick. He has gone on to establish himself as one of the game's top-line inside midfielders and on-field leaders.

The 26-year-old, who finished runner-up in the Malcom Blight Medal in his first season at Adelaide, elevated himself this year to average 27.1 disposals, 5.7 inside 50s, 3.8 clearances and 9.4 contested possessions – all career-best figures.

Learn More 01:51

He was named on the interchange in the All-Australian team, highlighting why the Swans were so reluctant to lose him, and won a second Showdown Medal in round three, also receiving the Players Trademark Award on Saturday night.

Runner-up Laird achieved an incredible seventh consecutive top-three finish, underlining his consistency since evolving from a defender to an inside midfielder. Walker, meanwhile, was recognised as the Member's MVP after winning the club's goalkicking for a seventh time with 76 goals.

Taylor Walker celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Adelaide's voting system involves the coaches rating every player with a score from zero to 10 after each game.

In other awards presented on Saturday night, young defender Max Michalanney received the Mark Bickley Emerging Talent Award, while midfielder Jackson Hately claimed the SANFL club champion award with 103 votes, winning from midfielder Tyler Brown (98) and ruckman Kieran Strachan and onballer Sam Berry (both 91).

MALCOLM BLIGHT MEDAL TOP 10

1. Jordan Dawson - 132 votes

2. Rory Laird - 115

3. Taylor Walker - 98

=4. Izak Rankine - 92

=4. Mitch Hinge - 92

6. Lachlan Murphy - 91

7. Brodie Smith - 87

8. Chayce Jones - 80

9. Ben Keays - 80

10. Wayne Milera - 79