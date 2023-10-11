You can watch the final two days of the 2023 National Inclusion and Wheelchair Championships LIVE from Queensland

NSW/ACT players at the 2022 National Inclusion and Wheelchair Carnival. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2023 Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival is in full swing in Queensland and you can watch the final two days of the carnival - including the Grand Finals on Friday, October 13 - live here on AFL.com.au.

Delivered by the AFL and AFL Queensland, the carnival will be played in Ipswich at Springfield Central Sports Complex before moving to Brighton Homes Arena, home of the Brisbane Lions, for the final day of competition when grand finals will be played.

>> WATCH THE FINAL TWO DAYS OF THE CARNIVAL LIVE FROM 9AM AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The annual carnival for the most talented male footballers with an intellectual disability will again see representative teams from eight States and Territories compete, with the teams selected from their local inclusion leagues and academies.

Seventy-two matches will be played across the week with more than 160 players and support staff involved.

Click HERE for fixtures and results from the 2023 carnival

Click HERE for full squads in PDF format

Structure of the National Inclusion Carnival

Eight teams (12-a-side) will play a lightning carnival format over the first two days, then based on results, the top four teams go into Division 1 and the bottom four teams go into Division 2. Teams play three matches against opponents in their division, before the top two teams play off in the Grand Final.