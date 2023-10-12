IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Harley Reid's 'pretty strong statement' that he wants to wear No.9 at West Coast
- What price will Eagles put on a trade for pick one?
- North has the picks, but don't seem serious; Melbourne and Hawthorn might not get it done
- Latest on Jade Gresham, Esava Ratugolea deals
- Preview of AFLW round seven: how will winless Dogs turn it around?
