Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Lachie Schultz, Brandon Ryan, Nick Coffield. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the AFL trade landscape covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the AFL Draft and industry insights.

CLUBS READY FOR FINAL DASH

MORE than 20 players remain on the trade table ahead of what shapes as a frenetic final three days of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

It was a quiet weekend of trade discussions between clubs, with only Tyler Brockman's move from Hawthorn to West Coast going through.

But a number of key deals are expected to gather momentum on Monday, including Collingwood's pursuit of Fremantle forward Lachie Schultz.

The Pies have put forward pick No.19 this year while the Dockers look for a future first-round pick, with Fremantle also eyeing another selection as a sweetener before dealing the contracted goalkicker. Progress is expected early in the week ahead of Wednesday night's trade deadline.

Lachie Schultz acknowledges supporters while warming up ahead of the round three match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium, on April 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Dockers are also in discussions with St Kilda on the Liam Henry trade, with future selections expected to be a part of the negotiations. The Saints hold picks 13 and 21, however have been steadfast on retaining those selections separate to the Henry dealings.

Nick Coffield's move from St Kilda to the Western Bulldogs could take shape on Monday, with the Saints having eyed the Dogs' pick 40 as part of a deal that could also see other selections swapped to aid the Bulldogs' points considerations for father-son Jordan Croft.

Port Adelaide's dealings remain in a holding pattern, with their chase for Esava Ratugolea expected to go down to the wire with Geelong showing no interest in their offer of pick 25 for the key back. Deals for Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Jordon Sweet and Ivan Soldo, who remains interested in heading to Alberton Oval, are still to be done for the Power.

Esava Ratugolea marks during the round 21 match between Geelong and Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Gunston's surprise trade request to Hawthorn has seen Brisbane show interest in mid-season rookie Brandon Ryan. However, the Hawks have been strong on not wanting to trade out the 25-year-old tall forward, who played three games this season.

The Hawks' draft hand after Brockman's exit now sees them holding picks 33, 44, 54 and 63 after their prized pick No.4, with a later pick expected to be offered to Essendon for Massimo D'Ambrosio.

Gold Coast is chasing a future second-round pick for Mabior Chol, but the Hawks are more prepared to deal in third-round picks, with the Hawks open to having Richmond involved with the Suns in a three-club trade that gets Jacob Koschitzke to the Tigers. – Callum Twomey

CADMAN TO WAIT ON CONTRACT CALL

GREATER Western Sydney are still waiting to open discussions around a new contract for last year's No.1 pick Aaron Cadman.

The key forward played 12 senior games in his first season at the club, but is yet to extend his contract beyond his initial deal that lasts through until the end of 2024.

Cadman's manager, Julian Petracca from Hemisphere Management Group, told Gettable on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio last week that the teenager has been solely focused on completing his first AFL season before entering into talks.

However, Petracca said he's expecting negotiations to pick up when Cadman returns from his off-season holidays.

Aaron Cadman at Greater Western Sydney training, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"It's progressing well," Petracca said.

"Us and the club are really aligned with where it's at. For Cads, it was a big move. To get to pick No.1, he came out of the blocks and came from nowhere. For him, that was a bit of a challenge, learning to deal with the pressures of that.

"He's also still developing in his role of being a key forward. It was only last year that he started playing that role. He just wanted to get through that, get through pre-season, play a game, develop and put the contract to the side.

"That was in his mindset virtually from day dot and he hasn't wavered. He's away at the moment and then we'll sit down when he gets back and discuss what that could look like." – Riley Beveridge

LIONS HOPE TO START HUGH TALKS

BRISBANE is hopeful of kicking off talks with star midfielder Hugh McCluggage after the Trade Period concludes, as the club's vice-captain prepares to enter his free agency season in 2024.

McCluggage is one of the competition's biggest 'pre-agents' this year, given he is about to hit his free agency campaign when his contract expires in 2024, but is settled at the Lions and enjoyed another standout season as the club made it through to the Grand Final.

Brisbane has been hoping to tie McCluggage down to a long-term deal before he enters his contract year, with his manager Dave Trotter from Hemisphere Management Group declaring that talks will start soon.

Hugh McCluggage handballs during Brisbane's qualifying final against Port Adelaide on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Hugh is really happy up there," Trotter told Gettable on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio last week.

"I'm sure we'll start talks. When that happens, I don't know. But I spoke to [Brisbane list manager] Dom Ambrogio the other day. We'll get through the Trade Period.

"Hugh's away at the moment so when he gets back, we'll probably do it on the golf course. That's where he likes to have most of his meetings, so we'll start it there." – Riley Beveridge

DOGS' ACADEMY PROSPECT KEEN TO JOIN

PLENTY has been made of the Western Bulldogs' father-son prospect Jordan Croft heading to the club at this year's draft, but the Dogs also have access to an exciting half-back through their Next Generation Academy.

Luamon Lual, an attacking, rebounding defender from the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, is tied to the Bulldogs' NGA with the Vic Country talent's parents both born in South Sudan before coming to Australia.

Under NGA rules, the Bulldogs will be able to match a bid for the speedy defender if he is still available after pick No.40, with his draft range expected to start in the second round. He spoke with the club at the Draft Combine and is keen to get to Whitten Oval.

"I'd love to go to the Dogs, I obviously have a soft spot for them. But the opportunity to be in the AFL system is a dream and I'd be happy to go anywhere. But I'd love to go to the Dogs," Lual told AFL.com.au.

Luamon Lual celebrates a goal for Vic County against Vic Metro on July 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I caught up with them earlier in the year and they said they'd catch up later in the year. I'm interested in going anywhere and will take that opportunity when it comes."

Lual, who ran the 20-metre sprint in 3.05 seconds at the Draft Combine and 6:20 for the 2km time trial, trained with the Dogs as part of his NGA program in the pre-season and said he had taken plenty from the experience.

"Having the opportunity to train with the Doggies really gave me great motivation to be the best player I can be for the rest of the season. After seeing what they do and how they go about it, I tried to implement those things into my year and I was happy with how it went," he said.

"As a backman, I had a bit to do with Bailey Dale and was able to see how he works on his skills pre and post-training. I got a 15-minute burst in the match simulation and it was a fast game. It was a crazy experience." – Callum Twomey