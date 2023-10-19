The off-season's here and Sliding Doors is in top form ... and Damo's got plenty to say

IF Hawthorn's 2022 trade period ensured wins weren't a priority ... THEN

THE 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership season is over, but never fear, Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is still going full steam ahead.

So put your seatbelt on and enjoy the ride as Damo takes off the gloves and takes aim at your team.

So what is he saying about your club? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

IF ...

the backline problem wasn't solved in the trade period, and yes, I know that the Crows didn't die wondering about the Harrison Petty possibilities ...

THEN ...

it's difficult to get too excited about flag chances for 2024.

IF ..

Tom Doedee was a shrewd acquisition via free agency ...

THEN ...

I still reckon they needed to do more. The Lions' surge to the 2023 Grand Final, which they lost by just four points, was significantly shaped by their late-2022 additions – Dunkley, McKenna and Ashcroft (father-son).

IF ...

it was at the end of 2020 that the Blues recruited Zac Williams ...

THEN ...

he's been all but forgotten, seemingly forever injured since. Hasn't played since the last game of 2022. But if he can recover from his serious knee injury, could be among the 'recruits' of 2024.

IF ...

Collingwood really wanted Ginnivan to stay ...

THEN ...

he would've been a Pie in '24. But it didn't. It had simply tired – rightly or wrongly – of dealing with his ways. And that's OK. Ginnivan was aware of the Hawks' interest long before it was made public, and got a $2 million-plus deal for the next four years.

IF ...

there was a bookmakers' market on which team would be involved in the very last trade of the 2023 exchange period ...

THEN ...

favourite backers would've cleaned up again. The Brandon Zerk-Thatcher for Xavier Duursma deal could've been secured at any stage of the previous week, but Adrian Dodoro, in his last hurrah as Bombers' list boss, made sure it went to the final minute. Now we look to 2024 and see if these latest Dodoro decisions can finally assist the Bombers to do something that has eluded them for 20 years – win a final.

IF ...

three first-round draft picks have been secured for the 2024 national draft ...

THEN ...

I couldn't care less. No first-round pick this year, first pick No.34, and a list for the 2024 season now minus the talented Lachie Schultz and Liam Henry.

IF ...

we are to one day learn that the Cats sought to do nothing in the 2023 exchange period other than annoy Port Adelaide, which was desperate for the out-of-contract Esava Ratugolea, right to the final minutes ...

THEN ...

we certainly won't be falling off our chairs. Ratugolea was always going, despite the protests.

IF ...

Dimma didn't want to coach Mabior Chol at Richmond ...

THEN ...

Dimma doesn't want to coach Mabior Chol at Gold Coast. Off to the Hawks, Chol, long before Dimma even takes his first Suns' training session.

IF ...

anyone sees a Giants recruiting official today ...

THEN ...

let 'em know the exchange period has not only started but finished. The busiest club of the past 10 years morphed into the quietest one in 2023. No ins, and just one free agent out. Clearly very comfortable with their list.

IF ...

the 2022 player exchange period was used by the Hawks to ensure wins weren't a priority in 2023 ...

THEN ...

a refreshing change swept through in the 2023 exchange period. Jury may be out on the actual effect Ginnivan, Gunston and Chol will have on making a big difference, but positive intent at the very least.

IF ...

the 'innocent until proven guilty' adage is one I will forever live by ...

THEN ...

Joel Smith being provisionally suspended for a breach under the performance enhancing drugs code is nevertheless another very serious issue involving a Demons player. And no matter what happens to Smith from here, it will not happen quickly.

IF ...

in the hours before the footy world immersed itself in this year's Brownlow medal count the AFL issued a statement accompanying its confetti-style throwing of three first round draft picks to the Roos ...

THEN ...

many officials the next day noted the small print in the final paragraph: "While the package is set for two years, the AFL commission reserves the right to review special assistance picks in 2024 should the club materially increase its on-field performance in the 2024 season". I guess that a blind-eye will be turned to that promised "review", given North traded out, with AFL sign-off, those two 2024 picks in the past three weeks.

IF ...

I still have doubts about the impact of Ratugolea and Zerk-Thatcher in the backline ...

THEN ...

I nevertheless love what Port did in the off-season. Identified their greatest weakness, and sought to repair it.

IF ...

his name wasn't raised in the past three weeks ...

THEN ...

he still looms as the biggest 'recruit' for the 2024 season. Tom Lynch. Not seen on an AFL ground since round four, still hobbling in a moon boot recently. But if he's right to go against the Blues next March, and then stays fit, a lot of the Tigers' problems of 2023 will simply disappear.

IF ...

getting Billings off the list was a tick on the trade period plans ...

THEN ...

still paying some of his salary to play for the Demons was a cross. Adding Dow and Henry also got the ticks.

IF ...

Kinnear Beatson's record in the recruitment space has been outstanding for 30-plus years and needs no more platitudes ...

THEN ...

still no surprise to see him operate with a minimum of fuss and time in 2023. Grundy, Adams, Jordon, Hamling all secured before most other clubs had even woken up.

IF ...

this club has allowed itself to become the competition's worst as well as most boring ...

THEN ...

no surprise it wasn't overly active in the past three weeks. Seemingly accepting of its demise.

IF ...

key backs have been a problem for a few seasons already ...

THEN ...

nothing from the 2023 player exchange will lead to change in that space in 2024.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

in the 2023 exchange period 34 players found new homes ...

THEN ...

it was a relatively busy period. But compared with the past 12 (since the introduction of free agency), it was lacklustre and boring. Clubs, players, managers, attitudes are all settling back into a conservative phase.