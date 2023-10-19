Elijah Hollands has been served notice to appear in court over possession of an illicit substance

Elijah Hollands in action during the 2023 VFL Grand Final between Gold Coast and Werribee. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW CARLTON recruit Elijah Hollands has been served notice to appear in court over possession of an illicit substance.

Hollands was traded to the Blues from Gold Coast on Wednesday after three seasons at the Suns.

Carlton says it was made aware last month that Hollands had been served with the notice to appear, but it did not deter the club from recruiting him.

Elijah Hollands in action during Gold Coast's VFL qualifying final against Brisbane on September 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"The Carlton Football Club is aware that Elijah Hollands has been served with a notice to appear in court relating to possession of an illicit substance," Carlton said in a statement on Thursday evening.

"The Club was notified last month by Hollands, who was a Gold Coast Suns player at the time, given its existing interest in bringing him to the football club.

"An informed decision was then made to proceed with the recruitment and the Club will now provide the necessary support to Hollands.

"He will commence pre-season training upon its scheduled resumption in November.

"As the matter is currently before the courts, the Club will make no further comment at this time."

Elijah Hollands in action during Gold Coast's clash with Sydney in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns confirmed Hollands has been served to appear in court on one count of possession of a small quantity of an illicit substance.

The club said the AFL Integrity Unit has been made aware and are conducting their own investigation.

"All players receive extensive education on the AFL's Illicit Drugs Policy and are fully aware of the behaviours and standards expected of them as AFL players," the Suns said.

The news came just hours after the AFL confirmed Melbourne forward Joel Smith had tested positive for cocaine after his side's round 23 game against Hawthorn.

Elijah Hollands in action for Gold Coast's VFL team against Aspley in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Smith has been provisionally suspended from the Demons' football program while Sport Integrity Australia, with the support of the AFL, investigates the circumstances of his positive test.

Hollands was contracted to the end of 2024 at Gold Coast but has struggled for opportunities at the Suns, playing just 14 games since being drafted.

The 21-year-old arrives at the Blues after a standout performance in the VFL Grand Final, finishing with a brilliant 33 disposals, 10 tackles and eight clearances in a premiership win.

He joins his brother Ollie at Carlton, a first-round pick in his own right, who made a big impact in his debut season this year.