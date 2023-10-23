Athletic former soccer player will leave the Dees after not receiving a contract offer for 2024

Kye Turner at Melbourne training on September 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has delisted defender Kye Turner after just one season with the club.

Turner joined the Demons in February via the pre-season supplemental selection period after impressing during a training stint over summer.

Turner, a former soccer player who impressed in the VAFA as an athletic ruckman and defender, spent much of the season battling a groin injury after playing the first two VFL games of the season with Casey.

The 21-year-old returned to play the final month of the season in the VFL but the club announced on Monday that he would not be offered a contract for 2024.

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb thanked Turner for his commitment and contribution.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank Kye for all he gave to the program this year,” he said.

“We wish him nothing but the best for the next chapter in his journey.”