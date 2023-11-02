Orazio Fantasia has signed with Carlton after three seasons with Port Adelaide

Orazio Fantasia during the qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has bolstered its forward stocks with the signing of former Port Adelaide and Essendon livewire Orazio Fantasia.

Fantasia joins the Blues as a delisted free agent after three seasons with the Power, where he struggled with injuries and played just 19 games.

The 28-year-old, who has played 99 AFL matches, was offered another contract by Port but decided to join Carlton.

"We've had a clear focus this off-season to bring in versatile players who will add to our depth, push for senior selection and compete for multiple roles in the side," Carlton head of list management Nick Austin said.

"We know that strong competition for spots during the week at training will be key to driving our performance each weekend.

"Orazio is a quality AFL footballer, he'll bring his extensive skillset into our environment and will have everything at his disposal to maximise that ability.

"When we sat down with Orazio during the off-season, one thing that was clear was his hunger to get back to senior football. Both we and Orazio see the strength he can bring to our front half.

"Along with the acquisition of Elijah Hollands, we have added ready-made, AFL-level talent who will hit day one of pre-season ready to push for senior selection."

Fantasia kicked at least 20 goals in four straight seasons for Essendon beginning in 2016, including booting 39 in 20 games in 2017.

But after being limited to just five games in 2020, he got his wish to return to South Australia and was traded to Port.

Orazio Fantasia celebrates a goal against Fremantle in a 2023 pre-season game. Picture: AFL Photos

He kicked 28 goals for the Power in his first season with the club, but has featured just four times at AFL level in the past two campaigns.

Fantasia joins a Carlton outfit coming off a preliminary final appearance in 2023.

There has been some change at the Blues this off-season, with Paddy Dow (St Kilda) and Zac Fisher (North Melbourne) traded, while Elijah Hollands joined the club from Gold Coast.

Ed Curnow and Lachie Plowman retired and Josh Honey, Lochie O'Brien and Sam Philp were delisted.