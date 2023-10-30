The Power have announced another four list changes

Scott Lycett in action during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide ruckman Scott Lycett has indicated he plans to retire and Orazio Fantasia has also left the Power among four further list changes at the club.

Lycett, a premiership player with West Coast in 2018, played 146 games for the Eagles and Port, but has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons.

The 31-year-old has played just 18 times across the past two years and the Power said he had indicated to the club he would retire, amid interest from Victorian sides.

"Scott has been an outstanding contributor for two clubs across his 146 games, including as a premiership player at West Coast," Port coach Ken Hinkley said.

"He was an incredible workhorse for our club during the last five seasons and was totally focused on putting his teammates first. As a former Port Adelaide junior, Scott was Port Adelaide through and through and we thank him for his passion and commitment to our club.

"We congratulate Scott on a great career and we will look for an opportunity next year to acknowledge and celebrate his career more formally."

Fantasia, 28, was offered a contract by Port but has decided to leave, with the forward set to join Carlton.

Another ruckman, Sam Hayes, has been delisted, while Jake Pasini has also been axed despite having a year left to run on his contract.

"We also thank Orazio, Sam and Jake for their various contributions to our club," Port list manager Jason Cripps said.

Orazio Fantasia during the qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Fantasia was limited to just 19 games across three seasons at Port, Hayes played 11 times and Pasini did not make his AFL debut.

Tom Jonas has already retired, while Nathan Barkla, Riley Bonner, Trent Dumont and Brynn Teakle were listed by Port.

It was also a busy Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period for the Power, with Xavier Duursma traded to Essendon as Esava Ratugolea, Ivan Soldo, Jordon Sweet and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher arrived.