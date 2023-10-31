The Giants are committed to taking Adam Kennedy in the Rookie Draft after his delisting

Adam Kennedy handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has delisted Adam Kennedy, but has committed to taking the inaugural Giant in next month's Rookie Draft.

Kennedy, 31, has played 153 games for GWS but has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

WHO’S CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

He ruptured the ACL in his right knee against Brisbane in round six, limiting him to just five games in 2023.

GWS said on Tuesday that Kennedy would be "delisted at today's list lodgement with a commitment to re-rookie the inaugural Giant in November's Rookie Draft".

Learn More 35:21

Utility Lachie Keeffe and rookie Cooper Hamilton have re-signed with the Giants for another season.

Phil Davis and Daniel Lloyd have retired, while GWS delisted Cameron Fleeton and Jason Gillbee, with Matt Flynn leaving as a free agent to join West Coast.

The AFL Draft will be held on November 20-21, before the Pre-Season Draft and Rookie Draft take place on November 22.