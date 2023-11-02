Richard Douglas will join Gold Coast as a development coach from 2024

Richard Douglas celebrates a goal with Darcy Fogarty during the R21 match between Adelaide and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 11, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has added former Adelaide star Richard Douglas to its coaching ranks, appointing the ex-Crow as a development coach.

Douglas played 246 games for the Crows between 2006-19, where he was a best and fairest winner and a key part of Adelaide's line-up.

WHO’S CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

Last year he was appointed in a dual role at SANFL club Glenelg, where he was senior assistant coach and also football operations and talent manager for the women's program.

He will take up a development coaching position in Damien Hardwick's coaching panel ahead of the 2024 season as the Suns settle on their coaching structure for the campaign.

Hardwick's appointment on a six-year deal was locked in in August, with the three-time Richmond premiership coach joining the Suns and set to steer a new-look coaching department.

Damien Hardwick after being announced as Gold Coast coach on August 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Ex-Tiger Shaun Grigg joined the Suns' coaching panel from Geelong to reunite with Hardwick, while former Swan and Suns player Nick Malceski has also returned to club as a development coach having previously been on the Gold Coast coaching panel between 2017-20.

Gold Coast senior assistant Steven King, who was the club's interim senior coach after the sacking of Stuart Dew, departed recently to take on an assistant position on Geelong's coaching panel.