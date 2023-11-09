Adelaide has committed to redrafting Will Hamill in the Rookie Draft after delisting him on Thursday

Will Hamill is assisted off the field during the match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE defender Will Hamill has been delisted but will be picked up by the Crows in November's rookie draft.

The 22-year-old has played 38 games for the Crows across five seasons, but did not play a senior game in 2023.

The Dromana product enjoyed a strong season for the Crows' SANFL side in 2023.

He was selected by the Crows with pick No.30 in the 2018 draft.

Adelaide has also committed to redrafting James Borlase as a rookie after delisting him last month, while third-year rookie Nick Murray will be elevated to the primary list ahead of the 2024 season.

Jackson Hately, Andrew McPherson, Tyler Brown and Tariek Newchurch have been delisted by the Crows.

The Crows will take picks 10, 14 and 22 into the 2023 NAB AFL Draft, which will be held on November 20-21, with the rookie draft to follow on November 22.