Hawthorn will add Chad Wingard and Cooper Stephens to its rookie list later this month

Chad Wingard walks off after the R1 match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has delisted dual All-Australian Chad Wingard and midfielder Cooper Stephens but has committed to re-drafting the pair later this month.

Wingard is recovering from a serious Achilles injury and is set to miss the first part of the 2024 season, but is determined to play again after securing a one-year contract extension in September, as reported by AFL.com.au.

Stephens, who moved from Geelong at the end of last season, is yet to play a senior game for the Hawks.

Cooper Stephens in action during the VFL semi-final between Box Hill and Footscray at Box Hill City Oval on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The duo have been removed from the club's senior list but will return to the Hawks via the rookie draft on November 22.

"The changes will allow the club to utilise all selections acquired prior and during the recent trade period leading into this month's AFL national draft," the club said in a statement.

The Hawks have picks 4, 44, 47, 49, 62, 63 and 83 in the national draft.

Wingard underwent surgery in August and is expected to be sidelined for at least nine months.

The 30-year-old is aiming to be fully fit by June, providing him with 10-12 weeks of football in the second half of the season to prove he can extend his career beyond 2024.