Vic Metro captain Judeland Antony has hailed his side's trust and belief after winning the 2023 Toyota AFL Wheelchair Championships

Vic Metro captain Judeland Antony and coach Matthew Morris hold aloft the premiership cup after winning the Division 1 Grand Final match at the 2023 Toyota AFL Wheelchair National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

IN A thrilling showcase of talent and teamwork, Vic Metro has convincingly defeated Western Australia 109-52 in the 2023 Toyota AFL Wheelchair Championships.

After receiving the Championship Cup from Toyota Vice President, Sales & Marketing Sean Hanley, skipper Judeland Antony took the opportunity to celebrate the outstanding efforts of the entire team.

"We had confidence in every single player; there's great teamwork and chemistry in our team," he said.

"We have so much trust in this team, and there's so much belief."

A veteran of the tournament since the inaugural championships in 2016, Antony praised the progress of the event, highlighting its significance for the community and praising Toyota's pivotal role in making footy a game for all.

"The support from the AFL and Toyota to help it grow has been amazing. The depth of talent and energy everyone brought was amazing, and I know it's only going to increase from here," he said.

In 2023 Toyota has been celebrating 20 years of supporting footy and the emotion behind the game we love, and when asked to describe his feelings this week, Antony summed it up as "nerves!"

"The energy the nerves bring helps the competitive spirit come out, which is just so important."

Antony also emphasised the importance of the event for the community. "It's all about inclusion, having people come down to show their support and enjoy this experience together," he noted.

Toyota's unwavering commitment to community footy and making the game accessible to all has played a pivotal role in the success of the championships. The 2023 Toyota AFL Wheelchair Championships showcases the transformative power of sport in bringing people together.