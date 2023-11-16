Sydney could well swap picks with North Melbourne on the opening night of the 2023 Draft

Kinnear Beatson of the Sydney Swans on Gettable Draft Countdown, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY is open to shifting its pick No.12 back in next week's National Draft if its preferred players are no longer available, with North Melbourne looming as a potential suitor for a live trade during Monday night's first round.

The Swans have narrowed their options down for pick No.12 but are aware of the Kangaroos' interest in potentially swapping their back-to-back selections at No.17 and No.18 with Sydney's pick 12.

List boss Kinnear Beatson, who said the Swans would have a best available approach early in the draft, said it was an option the club would explore on Monday night once it is clear what players remain available.

"We're pretty much right on 12 names, to be honest. If none of them are there, there's potentially an option to trade back with North Melbourne," Beatson told AFL.com.au's Gettable Draft Countdown on Thursday.

"They've got some interest in No.17 and No.18 for No.12, so that might be something we consider. It's not on the table yet, but we'll see how that pans out on the night."

The Kangaroos also hold picks No.2, No.3 and No.15, giving them a strong early hand, while the Swans' next selection after No.12 currently does not land until No.45.

Beatson revealed the Swans had also been exploring options to trade up the draft order but hit a brick wall with teams sitting on prime selections.

"We have. (It is) really unlikely I would say, especially at the pointy end. No.1 to No.6 I'd say it's a categoric 'no'. From then on it will depend, but more unlikely," he said.

Sydney's trade period saw it address list needs in the ruck, midfield and defence as Brodie Grundy, Taylor Adams, James Jordon and Joel Hamling joined the club.

Beatson said it has left the team in a position to focus on best available talent on draft night rather than target specific positions.

"For the first time in a while we were able to solve a few needs on our list with a ruckman, an experienced mid, another younger (mid) and then some support in defence," he said.

Kinnear Beatson with Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Gettable

"So this year at No.12 it will be more about the best player possible. That may change on the night depending who's there, but I think it will be the best player available."

On specific players who shape as options for the Swans at pick No.12, Beatson said Northern Knights ruckman Will Green would be in the mix, but he did not expect Nate Caddy or Connor O'Sullivan – who would otherwise be in consideration – to be available by that point.

On the overall talent of the pool, Beatson said the pandemic and its impact on player development was still lingering and it would not be surprising if clubs with later selections secure excellent talent that is yet to flourish.