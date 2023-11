Check out how all 18 clubs announced their fixtures for the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

The best club reactions to the 2024 fixture release

THE FIXTURE for the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is here and the 18 clubs are VERY excited.

Take a look at the best club social media reactions to their fixture for the new year.

