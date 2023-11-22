We've scoured social media for the best reactions from the players as they celebrate the news of becoming an AFL player

Connor O'Sullivan (L) celebrates after Phoenix Gothard is drafted; and Nick Watson reacts after being taken by Hawthorn. Pictures: Screenshot/AFL Photos

THE excitement and emotions of draftees when their names are called out is one of the highlights of draft night, and 2023 certainly did not let us down.

The first round of the AFL Draft was held on Monday night at Marvel Stadium, and with players able to invite some family and friends along for the ride, the reactions in the room were brilliant.

And even though no draftees were in attendance on the second night, the exhilaration of becoming an AFL player was no less evident, as captured on social media by their loved ones.

Check out some of the best reactions from the players, their families and friends below.

WITH PICK 21... Three epic camera angles of THE moment for Charlie Edwards 🎉🥳#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/JmMcRmDZm6 — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) November 21, 2023

Good morning to everyone.



But especially Ashton Moir and his mates.



We love everything about this 🥹🥹🥹



📹: Bodey Hosking pic.twitter.com/VVSWGecTl5 — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) November 20, 2023

The moment Harry DeMattia became a Magpie! 🖤🤍



pic.twitter.com/hcOcJqVkGw — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 20, 2023

Tew Jiath’s house IS A VIBE 🕺🏻🖤🤍



Scenes of pure joy after we selected the 18 year old from Traralgon at Pick 37 in the National Draft. pic.twitter.com/iPNILfnWsv — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) November 21, 2023

What a moment 🙌



Welcome to the Dons, Luamon. https://t.co/o7x6zcrLuS pic.twitter.com/nelXtid7NK — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) November 21, 2023

Just Palm Beach Currumbin vibes 🤌#AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Zsm1xYX95w — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) November 20, 2023

One of the greatest moments we've seen in the #AFLDraft 👀



What an amazing moment for Phoenix Gothard! pic.twitter.com/UXNz9xwVVv — AFL (@AFL) November 20, 2023

An emotional moment for Nick Watson ❤️



Welcome to the Hawks, Wiz. #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Msd32Sq7p9 — AFL (@AFL) November 20, 2023

I’m not crying, you’re crying 🥹

The moment Calsher became a Hawk 💛🤎 pic.twitter.com/rAt0jzpL42 — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) November 22, 2023

A life changed in an instant 🥹 Welcome to the Big Time Koltyn Tholstrup.



Meet Koltyn 📝 | https://t.co/uhdGxFrFzI

Join the Dees Too 🎟️ | https://t.co/fT6hxQCmAP pic.twitter.com/bKiLTZArRE — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) November 21, 2023

Never get tired of these moments 🥹



Thomas Anastasopoulos hears his name called on draft night 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ARntekzsPl — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) November 22, 2023

The moment Liam Fawcett became a Tiger 🥰 pic.twitter.com/luV82yKdhQ — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) November 21, 2023

3 votes - Wilson fam 👏 pic.twitter.com/n2h6K7WWsR — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 20, 2023

When you get drafted to the club and you’ve been in their Academy program since you were 10 years old ‼️ @QBEaus pic.twitter.com/HBXnmrTMoA — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) November 20, 2023

The moment the boy from Tongala became an Eagle! pic.twitter.com/divoJqfjeZ — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 20, 2023