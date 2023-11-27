Western Bulldogs sign versatile former Hawthorn defender on first day of Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period

Lachlan Bramble in action during Hawthorn's clash with Port Adelaide in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have provided Lachlan Bramble with a second chance, signing the delisted Hawk after the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) opened on Monday.

The 25-year-old has started training with Luke Beveridge’s squad, with the main group reporting back for pre-season training a week after the club's first to fourth-year players.

Bramble played 30 games across three seasons at Waverley Park, including 11 appearances in 2023, after being signed by the Hawks via the SSP at the start of 2021.

The Sunbury product found himself in and out of Sam Mitchell’s side this year, starring at VFL level where he averaged 24.5 disposal across 13 games at Box Hill, but wasn't offered another contract.

Bramble had attracted rival interest across the past 18 months, but didn't nominate for the National or Rookie Drafts to pave the way to the Whitten Oval.

Former Melbourne wingman Oskar Baker secured a second chance with the Bulldogs this time last year when the club signed him when the SSP opened in December.

The 25-year-old played 18 games at AFL level this year, earning a two-year contract extension by July.

The Dogs’ first to fourth-year players returned to training last Monday to start preparations for 2024, with the full squad now back on deck, following an off-season of change in Footscray.