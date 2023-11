Andrew McGrath and Nic Martin lead the way at Essendon training on November 28, 2023. Picture: Essendon FC

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge review the 2023 seasons of Essendon and North Melbourne.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The highs and lows of the Bombers' and Kangaroos' seasons

- Why Essendon should be pushing for finals in 2024

- Who needs a big pre-season at The Hangar?

- Harry Sheezel was a rare bright spark for Roos fans

- Riley's bold prediction for North next season

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.