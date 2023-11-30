Darcy Moore, Toby Greene and AFL CEO Andrew Dillon were among the big names taking the court in an All-Star wheelchair footy game

Toby Greene in action during the Toyota All-Star wheelchair football game on November 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon, Collingwood premiership captain Darcy Moore, GWS' All-Australian skipper Toby Greene, star Western Bulldogs forward Jamara Ugle-Hagan, and wheelchair rugby superstar Ryley Batt.

A dream team by anyone standards, and during the 2023 Toyota AFL Wheelchair Championships, this quintet put their skills to the test last month to celebrate wheelchair footy as part of the Toyota All-Stars Wheelchair Game at the State Hockey Netball Centre.

Toyota has continued to support footy from grassroots to the elite for 20 years, and this year the Toyota All-Stars game aimed to showcase the transformative power of sport in bringing people together.

Toby Greene, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Andrew Dillon, Ryley Batt and Darcy Moore after the Toyota All-Star Celebrity Game during the 2023 Toyota AFL Wheelchair National Championships Grand Final Day on November 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Toyota enlisted the sporting talent of its ambassador Greene and two-time Paralympic gold medallist Ryley Batt, alongside AFL stars Moore and Ugle-Hagan, and the game's new boss, Dillon.

“What a great experience. Growing up with a disability, I didn’t have many sport options to play, or many role models," Batt said.

“It’s great that Toyota continues to support accessible sport, there are so many more options for kids to play and more role supports to inspire them. This makes me proud to be a Toyota ambassador.”

Ryley Batt (right) and Darcy Moore in action during the Toyota All-Stars wheelchair football game in November. Picture: AFL Photos

Fresh from Collingwood's flag triumph, Moore was eager to show his support for the Toyota AFL Wheelchair Championships.

“The spirit of inclusion is seeing everyone do their part to support and enjoy the experience. Thank you to the venue, players, spectators and Toyota and AFL for making this possible," he said.

Darcy Moore in action during the Toyota All-Stars wheelchair football game in November 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sean Hanley, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Toyota Motor Corporation Australia later awarded Vic Metro their second consecutive champions' trophy to conclude the final day of the championship.

“These are all talented and committed athletes and reflect the spirt of this game that connects us all. Toyota is proud to have a long history is supporting and celebrating Wheelchair Footy and the positive impact it has on our community," he said.

